Litter Box Supplies To Keep Your Home Smelling Fresh
Your cat's litter box will virtually disappear.
Sponsored by Litter Genie
Litter box areas are notoriously the least pleasant spots in most pet parents’ homes. But they don’t have to be. As long as you have the right supplies, your litter box will be so odor-free that you may even forget it’s there — and you might just have to set a reminder to clean it!
Choosing the right litter box and accessories is crucial to maintaining an odor-free home. From the litter itself to the box to how you dispose of the soiled litter — every step along the way offers an opportunity to introduce odor-blocking technology.
We found some of the best litter box supplies that will keep your cat’s litter box fresh for days at a time. And these products are so good you can keep your litter box out in the open and your guests probably won’t even know it’s there.
The best litter box supplies to have in your arsenal
This clay clumping cat litter from Fresh Step is guaranteed to keep your litter box odor-free for up to 10 days thanks to the litter’s ammonia-blocking technology matched with the “Mountain Spring” scented power of Febreze. Fresh Step is also 99.9 percent dust-free, so litter dust particles and tracking will stay at a minimum.
For a little extra odor-blocking power, you can add in a deodorizing agent like NonScents Cat Litter Deodorizer. The formula is all-natural, safe for pets and easy to use — just sprinkle it over the top of your cat’s litter and you’re good to go. Plus, the brand claims this stuff can actually extend your litter’s life two times longer than litter without NonScents.
The stainless steel finish of the iPrimio litter box wards off stains and odors, unlike normal plastic pans. Its rounded corners make it less likely for clumps to get stuck in corners and cause odor issues later down the road, and the XL size makes it easier for cats to use (and keep litter actually in the box) as well as for you to clean because there’s plenty of scooping room.
The lid on the IRIS USA cat litter box not only gives your cat extra privacy, but also keeps spray, litter and odors tucked away inside. It comes in several different styles, including one that fits perfectly into a corner, and it’s easy to keep clean thanks to the quick-access lift top.
Forget taking your soiled litter out to the garbage daily or slinging it into a garbage pail that doesn’t mask the smells inside. The Litter Genie Easy Roll seals away odor and germs for eight days (for a single-cat home) thanks to its special air-tight pail design and multi-layer disposal bags. Plus, a box of Litter Genie Easy Roll bags can last up to six months, so you won’t have to worry about ordering new bags anytime soon. The design is compact, comes with its own scoop and scoop holder, and keeps soiled litter smells at bay for good.
Attach the Petdiary deodorizer onto the wall near your litter box and let the negative ions do their thing. This little contraption absorbs and neutralizes odors for up to two months on a single charge, and you don’t have to use chemicals to get rid of ammonia smells. It does all the hard work for you (and naturally!).
Even though you can do all you can to keep odors to a minimum, accidents will happen. So be prepared with the ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator kit that comes with the spray formula as well as a UV light that helps you target problem areas. This spray is safe for pet households because it’s all-natural and uses the power of citrus to combat smells and stinks — and over 68,800 Amazon reviewers say this stuff really works.
Leave your scrunched nose behind and start fresh with these litter box supplies that will make your cat’s litter box virtually disappear.