Light-Up Dog Collars Make Night Walks So Much Fun

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Taking your dog on a quick trip outside before bed is a must — especially if you don’t want any middle-of-the-night accidents.

Maybe you and your BFF are even a couple of night owls, and just love taking long strolls through the dark.

Either way, you want to be safe about it, and light-up collars are a super fun way to do just that.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Vanessa Spano, a veterinarian at Behavior Vets in New York City, who explained why LED collars provide extra safety during those late walks.

“Because they illuminate, people may choose to have their dogs wear an LED collar so that others can see them,” Dr. Spano told The Dodo. “I absolutely see the point in making sure, especially in the dark, that your dog can be seen.”

Plus, the bright colors can make you feel like you and your pup are having your own private rave, or simply make the dark feel less spooky.

Check out some of the best light-up dog collars.