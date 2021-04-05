Light-Up Dog Collars Make Night Walks So Much Fun

Taking your dog on a quick trip outside before bed is a must — especially if you don’t want any middle-of-the-night accidents.

Maybe you and your BFF are even a couple of night owls, and just love taking long strolls through the dark.

Either way, you want to be safe about it, and light-up collars are a super fun way to do just that.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Vanessa Spano, a veterinarian at Behavior Vets in New York City, who explained why LED collars provide extra safety during those late walks.

“Because they illuminate, people may choose to have their dogs wear an LED collar so that others can see them,” Dr. Spano told The Dodo. “I absolutely see the point in making sure, especially in the dark, that your dog can be seen.”

Plus, the bright colors can make you feel like you and your pup are having your own private rave, or simply make the dark feel less spooky.

Check out some of the best light-up dog collars.

Waterproof Light-Up Collar
Waterproof Light-Up Collar
$18
This collar is completely waterproof, so don't let those rainy night walks stress you out.
Illumiseen LED Collar
Illumiseen LED Collar
$18
There are so many sizes and colors to choose from, so you're bound to find the perfect one for your dog.
Illumiseen LED Dog Leash
Illumiseen LED Dog Leash
$25
Here's a matching leash to complete the look.
Blazin' Safety LED Dog Collar
Blazin' Safety LED Dog Collar
$21
$26
You can have the collar glow solid, blink or even create a strobe effect, in case you're looking to rave.
Blazin' Safety LED Dog Leash
Blazin' Safety LED Dog Leash
$25
Get a matching leash for extra visibility
NiteHowl LED Safety Necklace
NiteHowl LED Safety Necklace
$12
$13
You won't have to worry about constantly swapping your dog's collars between day and night walks. This slips right over your pup's head, so you can keep his regular collar on, too!
NiteHowl LED Rechargeable Safety Necklace
NiteHowl LED Rechargeable Safety Necklace
$16
$20
This is the rechargeable version of the NightHowl collar, so you'll never have to worry about stocking up on batteries.
LED Dog Collar That Fits Small, Medium and Large Dogs
LED Dog Collar That Fits Small, Medium and Large Dogs
$12
$13
This collar is one size fits all! All you need are a pair of scissors to trim it down to your pup's perfect length.

