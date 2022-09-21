Your Cat Will Love These Lickable Cat Treats

Looking for a way to bond with your cat and give her a special treat at the same time?

Lickable cat treats are an awesome option when it’s time for a snack. The tasty purees come in a variety of flavors and, thanks to their high moisture content, can help ensure your cat stays hydrated, too.

We also love that these cat treats can be interactive and provide a great way to bond with your cat. With tube cat treats like these, a cat parent can hold the packaged end of the treat while their cat licks the other side (and if frozen beforehand, can make for a cool summer treat on a hot day!).

When shopping, you’ll want to look out for cat treats that are made with natural ingredients and are free of artificial additives. And of course, you’ll want to consider the price point, as well as what your cat already loves to eat. If he’s a fish guy, look for salmon, for example. Chances are, he’ll enjoy every lick!