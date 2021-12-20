Last-Minute Christmas Gifts For The Pet People In Your Life
So you just found out your great-uncle is coming to Christmas dinner, and all you know about him is that he loves cats — or maybe you just waited until the last minute to buy a gift for your dog-obsessed sister, and now you're panicking.
You’ve come to the right place. Instead of scrambling to find last-minute gifts that won't be affected by all those shipping delays, take a leisurely look through our roundup of the best last-minute gifts for pet owners that are guaranteed to get here by Christmas (as long as you have access to an Amazon Prime account).
From stocking stuffers to splurges, this list has gifts that any dog or cat person will love — because they clearly love nothing more than their cat or dog, and all these gifts will show them that you know it.
This cat DNA test is an awesome gift for pretty much any cat parent. (We even tested it on our own cats, and it earned our Paw of Approval!) It provides a breakdown of his breed composition and screens your cat for health markers that are associated with 40 different diseases, so you’ll know if your cat is more likely to get certain ones. It even gives you a free dental health report. Sponsored inclusion.
This is an adorable way for parents of dogs or cats (or any other pets!) to make their pets part of their holiday decor for years to come. It comes with all the supplies you need to make a paw print ornament, including a roller, circle cutter, ribbons, display stands and stencil kit. Plus, you can even hang it around your house all year!
This gift is a super fun way for obsessed dog parents to find out what breed mix their pup is, but it also provides a ton of health info, like genetic markers for diseases, that can help you take better care of your dog. You can even connect with your dog’s relatives through DNA matches. (The Dodo team tried it out ourselves and gave it our Paw of Approval because we liked it so much.)
Perfect for someone who needs some serious stress relief, this adult coloring book comes in hardcover and paperback and has over 30 intricate dog designs to choose from.
For your artistic cat friends, this cat-themed coloring book includes more than 50 intricate drawings of cats to color in for hours of stress-free relaxation.
This is a gift that a dog will enjoy just as much as the person you’re buying it for, since it will totally revolutionize their game of fetch (which is why we gave it our Paw of Approval). It folds up, so dog parents can bring it with them to play fetch anywhere, and it has a ton of throwing power that lets you play your dog’s favorite game for even longer.
For someone who has a sense of humor, these cat butt magnets come in a set of six different colored cats and are the perfect stocking stuffer.
This gift is great for friends or family who are particularly sentimental about their pets (though who isn’t)! The wood frame holds a picture of their pet on one side and a clay paw print on the other. It comes with the supplies needed to make the paw print, so they can make the perfect personalized keepsake.
These matching holiday pajamas are perfect for a family, and the fun red and white striped print is extra festive (there are also other prints to choose from, listed separately). They come in sizes for adults, kids, babies and, of course, dogs (or incredibly patient cats).
This gift is super useful for people who take their dog on lots of walks, especially at night. The LED light has a rechargeable battery, and there are multiple settings to choose from to make sure people can see you and your dog in the dark — including steady light, rapid flashing and slow flashing. It comes in a bunch of colors, too. It even earned The Dodo’s Paw of Approval.
Get this book for someone who wants to spruce up their space with a coffee table book. It’s filled with professional photographs of cats that any obsessed cat person will love flipping through.
This cat lounge scratcher is perfect for people who are into design (and their cats will like it, too) since it basically looks like a piece of modern furniture. You’ll get a ton of use out of it because cats can use it to scratch, play and sleep. It’s made of recycled cardboard, so it’s good for the environment, too. (And when we tried a similar model on our own cats, they loved it.)
This laser toy is perfect for people with hyper cats who need some extra exercise and stimulation — or just for people who love to spoil their cats with fancy toys. Watching him zoom around after the laser will make the cutest photo ops, and the toy automatically turns off after 10 minutes, so your cat won’t get too tired.
This is the perfect splurge gift for people who get separation anxiety from their dogs (or vice versa). They can watch their pup on a livestream from their phone while they’re away to see what he’s up to. It will also send notifications to their phone when it detects barking, and they can talk through the microphone to calm him. Pet parents can even toss their pups treats from the device!
Your crafty cat-loving friends will love this cat embroidery kit. It has all the supplies they need to get started, and it’s great for beginners.