The 10 Best Halloween Costumes For Large Dogs
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore!
If you’re a Halloween lover who’s looking to get your large dog in on all the trick-or-treating action (or win a costume contest!), then you’re probably in the market for costumes that are made to fit your pup’s long limbs or wide chest.
It’s not always easy to find costumes that’ll fit a bigger pup, but it’s not impossible.
The Dodo rounded up some of the best Halloween costumes for large dogs — so you can focus more on carving the perfect pumpkin and less on scouring the internet.
Is that your sweet dog or a mighty lion?! This adorable lion's mane is perfect for medium- to large-sized dogs. The neck size fits dogs from 60 to 80 centimeters.
A fancy costume for a fancy pup. This tuxedo is easy to take on and off and can double as his outfit for a special occasion!
Want to get spooky? These bat wings are both adjustable and lightweight, making them perfect for any large dog who doesn’t want to feel like he’s wearing a costume.
Do you want to get your dog in the Halloween spirit but know he isn’t a huge fan of costumes? These bandanas are perfect for pups who need a more low-maintenance outfit.
This is another costume for dogs who don’t love costumes. This collar tag will immediately convert your regular pup into a Scooby Doo detective.
This costume is breathable, allowing your pup to play the part of an adorable alligator while still being comfy.
Love superheroes? Let your pup show off her inner Wonder Woman in this epic costume.
If Superman is more your dog's style, this costume is perfect for him! It features a red cape, chest piece and Superman’s signature yellow belt.
This furry wig will instantly turn your pup into an adorable moose. It’s easy to clean and lightweight — which are pluses for both of you
Turn your pup prehistoric in this comfy, cozy dinosaur costume. It’s made of fleece and sort of looks like dog pajamas, so it’ll keep your pup warm on a chilly October night.