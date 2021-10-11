The 10 Best Halloween Costumes For Large Dogs

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Halloween isn’t just for humans anymore!

If you’re a Halloween lover who’s looking to get your large dog in on all the trick-or-treating action (or win a costume contest!), then you’re probably in the market for costumes that are made to fit your pup’s long limbs or wide chest.

It’s not always easy to find costumes that’ll fit a bigger pup, but it’s not impossible.

The Dodo rounded up some of the best Halloween costumes for large dogs — so you can focus more on carving the perfect pumpkin and less on scouring the internet.