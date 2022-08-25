Now Your Dog Can Obsess Over Doughnuts Just Like You Do

In honor of National Dog Day, the doughnut chain is releasing six nut-based baked dog biscuits inspired by classic Krispy Kreme — Original Glazed, Chocolate Cookie, Chocolate Sprinkles, Chocolate Iced, Strawberry Sprinkles and Chocolate Cheesecake (and not to worry — carob was used as a substitute for chocolate, since we all know dogs can’t eat the latter ).

The limited edition Doggie Doughnuts were created by Huds and Toke, an Australian artisan baked pet treat company. Made with all-natural ingredients, each hard-baked treat is designed for dogs of all sizes and ages, so every pup can get in on the fun (they’re also made to last: Doggie Doughnuts will last up to a year).

"Our dogs have given us so much love and comfort to help us through these last couple of years. They deserve this special treat," Dave Skena, Krispy Kremes's global chief brand officer, said in a statement.

Doggie Doughnuts will be released on Friday, August 26, 2022, and will be available over the weekend, but only while there are enough doughnuts to go around—which means they could run out fast! Limited-edition red bandanas with a pattern of dogs, bones and doughnuts will also be available for purchase.

Want to share your love for your pup and National Dog Day? Over the weekend, pet parents are encouraged to share their pets enjoying their Doggie Doughnuts on social media by using hashtag #KrispyKreme.

Who’s ready to celebrate? Just don’t forget to get a doughnut for you, too! And while National Dog Day is a fun excuse to give your pup some extra love, we think it’s worth celebrating all year long.