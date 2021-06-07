The 13 Kong Toys Your Pup Needs To Have

KONG — the legendary toy that refuses to accept the fate of so many of its dog toy predecessors (aka being destroyed).

The KONG brand is much-loved among dog parents for its nearly-indestructible toys made from durable rubber, and the “Classic” KONG design is famed for its unpredictable bounce that keeps dogs guessing. But there are so many other KONG toys on Amazon, and though he doesn’t even know it yet, your dog is about to have a field day.