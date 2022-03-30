A Guide To A Typical Kitten Vaccine Schedule

When it comes to your kitten’s vaccines, it can be hard to keep track of which shots he needs and when.

Your veterinarian can help you determine your kitten’s recommended vaccine schedule, but it’s helpful for a pet parent to know what to expect so they can have informed discussions with their vet about their kitten’s health.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Debra Eldredge, a veterinarian with Senior Tail Waggers, to break down a typical kitten vaccine schedule.

Core vaccines for cats

Core vaccines are vaccines that all cats should get.

“The basic core starts with vaccination for calicivirus (FCV), herpes virus (FHV) and panleukopenia (FPV),” Dr. Eldredge told The Dodo. “Feline leukemia (FeLV) and rabies are also considered to be core vaccines for most cats.”

Herpes virus (aka feline viral rhinotracheitis), calicivirus and panleukopenia are all covered in one combination vaccine called the FVRCP vaccine, while the vaccines for feline leukemia and rabies are administered individually.

Non-core vaccines for cats

Non-core vaccines are ones that only certain cats need, based on how at risk they are for those diseases because of their lifestyle or location.

Non-core vaccines for cats are:

Bordetella vaccine

Chlamydia vaccine

The FeLV vaccine is only considered non-core for cats more than 1 year old.

“Non-core vaccines are not necessary for your average pet cat,” Dr. Eldredge said. That’s because bordetella and chlamydia can usually be treated pretty well with antibiotics.

But just to be safe, double-check with your vet before deciding to forego your cat’s non-core vaccines.

Recommended core vaccine schedule for kittens

There’s not a universal vaccine schedule for all cats

“Most kittens start vaccinations at about 8 weeks of age,” Dr. Eldredge said. “Rabies vaccination date is generally set by your state.” (You can check your state’s regulations at RabiesAware.org — California, for example, requires that cats have to receive their rabies vaccine by the time they’re 4 months old.)

And your kitten can get the FVRCP vaccine as early as 6 weeks old, so if you want to stagger his shots, you can.

Here’s an example of a kitten’s core vaccine schedule, according to the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA):

6 weeks old: FVRCP vaccine

FVRCP vaccine 8 weeks old: FeLV vaccine

FeLV vaccine Varies by state: Rabies

How often do cats need vaccines?

Your kitten will actually need a few doses of these vaccines until he’s about 4 or 5 months old.

“They should then get vaccinated every three to four weeks with the core vaccines of FCV, FHV and FPV until 16 to 20 weeks of age,” Dr. Eldredge said. “FeLV is given at 8 weeks and then one more about four weeks later.”

Cat booster shots

After these initial doses of the core vaccines, your cat will periodically need to get booster shots to maintain his immunity to these diseases. When your cat needs these booster shots will vary depending on the vaccine’s brand, since they’ll all have unique timelines — so be sure to check with your vet.

Now that you have a schedule in place for your kitten’s vaccines, you know exactly when to book his appointments.

