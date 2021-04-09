These Cute Teething Toys Will Soothe Your Kitten's Itchy Gums

*Chomp* 😸

By Sam Howell

Published on 4/9/2021

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Teething can be tough on your kitten. So during those months of constant chewing and itchy gums, the right toys can make all the difference.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Julian Rivera, a veterinarian at West Village Veterinary Hospital in New York City, to find out what makes a great cat teething toy.

“I would recommend getting toys that are too large to be swallowed, are not ‘string like,’ which can cause life-threatening consequences if swallowed, and that you do not mind having destroyed,” Dr. Rivera told The Dodo.

And be sure to keep your eye out for the right kinds of materials to ease your kitten’s pain.

“Rubber chew toys may alleviate some of the discomfort associated with teething and may be pleasant for a teething kitten,” Dr. Rivera explained.

The Dodo rounded up some of the best teething toys for kittens.

Petstages Plaque Away Pretzel Cat Toy
Petstages Plaque Away Pretzel Cat Toy
$4
This pretzel shape is perfect for all-over chewing. Plus, it's specifically designed for dental health.
Petstages Dental Health Toy
Petstages Dental Health Toy
$4
The rubber will be great on his gums (but you might want to remove those ties to avoid any string-related mishaps).
KONG Wubba Cat Toy
KONG Wubba Cat Toy
$4
$9
KONG toys tend to be pretty durable, so this one will be great for constant chewing.
Petstages Dental Cat Chew Toy with Catnip
Petstages Dental Cat Chew Toy with Catnip
$6
With so many different textures, this toy will be great for your kitten's sharp baby teeth.
SPOT Atomic Bouncing Ball Cat Toy
SPOT Atomic Bouncing Ball Cat Toy
$5
The rubber will do wonders for that teething discomfort.
Petstages Catnip Mice Dental Toys (2-Pack)
Petstages Catnip Mice Dental Toys (2-Pack)
$6
The netting on these mice is actually pretty durable, and designed with your kitten's teeth in mind.
KONG Refillable Turtle Catnip Toy
KONG Refillable Turtle Catnip Toy
$5
This would make a great chew toy, and an even better snuggle buddy after a long day of teething.
Petstages Catnip Rolls
Petstages Catnip Rolls
$4
These toys are super quiet, so they're good for your kitten's teeth AND you!

Best Treats For Picky Cats

Curated by Sam Howell

Best Treats For Picky Cats

Curated by Sam Howell
Our Newsletter
By Signing Up, I Agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.