These Cute Teething Toys Will Soothe Your Kitten's Itchy Gums

Teething can be tough on your kitten. So during those months of constant chewing and itchy gums, the right toys can make all the difference.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Julian Rivera, a veterinarian at West Village Veterinary Hospital in New York City, to find out what makes a great cat teething toy.

“I would recommend getting toys that are too large to be swallowed, are not ‘string like,’ which can cause life-threatening consequences if swallowed, and that you do not mind having destroyed,” Dr. Rivera told The Dodo.

And be sure to keep your eye out for the right kinds of materials to ease your kitten’s pain.

“Rubber chew toys may alleviate some of the discomfort associated with teething and may be pleasant for a teething kitten,” Dr. Rivera explained.

The Dodo rounded up some of the best teething toys for kittens.