100+ Kitten Names For Your Perfect Little Baby

There’s nothing more exciting than bringing home a tiny new kitten. You probably can’t wait to give him a name that’s as perfect as he is, and we honestly can’t blame you.

Since there are infinite possibilities, picking out the right moniker may feel overwhelming. But if you don’t know where to begin, don’t worry!

We’ve compiled a list of the very best kitten names, so you’re sure to find something fitting for your tiny new BFF.

Most popular kitten names

If you’re looking for names that pet parents everywhere really love, there are plenty of popular options.

Girl kitten names

When it comes to girl kitten names, here are some that are elegant and beautiful, just like your sweet kitty.

Bella

Chloe

Lily

Lola

Lucy

Luna

Rosie

Scarlett

Stella

Zoe

Boy kitten names

These boy kitten names are wonderfully suited for your little scamp.

Charlie

Jack

Jasper

Leo

Max

Milo

Ralph

Rudy

Toby

Zeke

Cute kitten names

Your new kitten is basically the cutest thing in the world, so it only makes sense to go for a name that matches just how adorable he is.

Crouton

Cupcake

Fitz

Kitty

Mimi

Nacho

Nala

Ollie

Peanut

Simba

Unique kitten names

Whether you’re a trendsetter or simply have less conventional tastes, these unique kitten names are sure to be right up your alley.

Atlas

Barnaby

Bob

Burrito

Clancy

Einstein

Gaia

Grizabella

Loki

Rum Tum Tugger

Black kitten names

Struggling to come up with the best name for your black kitten? These ones will perfectly suit his luxurious coat.

Bagheera

Binx

Ebony

Jet

Licorice

Nero

Raven

Salem

Shadow

Snowball II

White kitten names

There are so many wonderful kitten names that can be inspired by your BFF’s white fur.

Blanche

Blanco

Casper

Chowder

Duchess

Marshmallow

Marie

Mr. Bigglesworth

Pearl

Tofu

Black-and-white kitten names

Calling your black-and-white kitten by any of these names is going to sound so good.

Checkers

Domino

Dottie

Eightball

Figaro

Jeeves

Oreo

Panda

Sylvester

Tuxedo

Grey kitten names

There are so many different shades of grey, but these kitten names work with all of them.

Ash

Baloo

Cinderella

Dorian

Ghost

Misty

Opal

Silk

Smokey

Stormy

Orange kitten names

If your kitten’s got fiery fur, these names will go quite nicely with his orange coat.

Crookshanks

Elmo

Garfield

Hobbes

Julius

Nemo

Oliver

Peaches

Pumpkin

Tigger

Calico kitten names

These calico kitten names are as fun as your teeny BFF’s coat color.

Amber

Amaretto

Honey

Pebbles

Picasso

Rusty

Rye

Saffron

Tiger

Truffles

Funny kitten names

Your cute kitten always puts a smile on your face, so how fun would it be if his name made you laugh, too?

Cat Benatar

Catzilla

Cindy Clawford

Doja Cat

Kit-Cat

Kitty Purry

Leonardo DiCatrio

Puddytat

Skimbleshanks

Walter Croncat

Finding the perfect name for your BFF can be hard. So even if you didn’t see what you were looking for here, check out some of our other lists of cat names: