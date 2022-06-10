100+ Kitten Names For Your Perfect Little Baby

These kitten names will suit your BFF so well 😻

By Sam Howell

Published on 6/10/2022 at 1:35 PM

kitten names

There’s nothing more exciting than bringing home a tiny new kitten. You probably can’t wait to give him a name that’s as perfect as he is, and we honestly can’t blame you.

Since there are infinite possibilities, picking out the right moniker may feel overwhelming. But if you don’t know where to begin, don’t worry!

We’ve compiled a list of the very best kitten names, so you’re sure to find something fitting for your tiny new BFF.

Most popular kitten names

If you’re looking for names that pet parents everywhere really love, there are plenty of popular options.

Girl kitten names

When it comes to girl kitten names, here are some that are elegant and beautiful, just like your sweet kitty.

  • Bella
  • Chloe
  • Lily
  • Lola
  • Lucy
  • Luna
  • Rosie
  • Scarlett
  • Stella
  • Zoe

Boy kitten names

These boy kitten names are wonderfully suited for your little scamp.

  • Charlie
  • Jack
  • Jasper
  • Leo
  • Max
  • Milo
  • Ralph
  • Rudy
  • Toby
  • Zeke

Cute kitten names

Your new kitten is basically the cutest thing in the world, so it only makes sense to go for a name that matches just how adorable he is.

  • Crouton
  • Cupcake
  • Fitz
  • Kitty
  • Mimi
  • Nacho
  • Nala
  • Ollie
  • Peanut
  • Simba

Unique kitten names

Whether you’re a trendsetter or simply have less conventional tastes, these unique kitten names are sure to be right up your alley.

  • Atlas
  • Barnaby
  • Bob
  • Burrito
  • Clancy
  • Einstein
  • Gaia
  • Grizabella
  • Loki
  • Rum Tum Tugger

Black kitten names

Struggling to come up with the best name for your black kitten? These ones will perfectly suit his luxurious coat.

  • Bagheera
  • Binx
  • Ebony
  • Jet
  • Licorice
  • Nero
  • Raven
  • Salem
  • Shadow
  • Snowball II

White kitten names

There are so many wonderful kitten names that can be inspired by your BFF’s white fur.

  • Blanche
  • Blanco
  • Casper
  • Chowder
  • Duchess
  • Marshmallow
  • Marie
  • Mr. Bigglesworth
  • Pearl
  • Tofu

Black-and-white kitten names

Calling your black-and-white kitten by any of these names is going to sound so good.

  • Checkers
  • Domino
  • Dottie
  • Eightball
  • Figaro
  • Jeeves
  • Oreo
  • Panda
  • Sylvester
  • Tuxedo

Grey kitten names

There are so many different shades of grey, but these kitten names work with all of them.

  • Ash
  • Baloo
  • Cinderella
  • Dorian
  • Ghost
  • Misty
  • Opal
  • Silk
  • Smokey
  • Stormy

Orange kitten names

If your kitten’s got fiery fur, these names will go quite nicely with his orange coat.

  • Crookshanks
  • Elmo
  • Garfield
  • Hobbes
  • Julius
  • Nemo
  • Oliver
  • Peaches
  • Pumpkin
  • Tigger

Calico kitten names

These calico kitten names are as fun as your teeny BFF’s coat color.

  • Amber
  • Amaretto
  • Honey
  • Pebbles
  • Picasso
  • Rusty
  • Rye
  • Saffron
  • Tiger
  • Truffles

Funny kitten names

Your cute kitten always puts a smile on your face, so how fun would it be if his name made you laugh, too?

  • Cat Benatar
  • Catzilla
  • Cindy Clawford
  • Doja Cat
  • Kit-Cat
  • Kitty Purry
  • Leonardo DiCatrio
  • Puddytat
  • Skimbleshanks
  • Walter Croncat

