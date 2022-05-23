Here’s Why Your Kitten Is Meowing So Much (And How To Get Her To Stop)

Is your kitten meowing over and over again and you can’t seem to figure out what she needs?

While meowing is totally normal for your kitten to do, it can be hard to figure why she’s meowing so much — and what those meows actually mean.

We reached out to Anmarie Moucha, a licensed veterinary nurse at TeleTails who’s had extensive shelter experience working with bottle-fed kittens, to find some common reasons why your kitten’s meowing.

Why do kittens meow so much?

A kitten meowing is her way of communicating how she’s feeling — including if she needs or wants anything you may not be giving her at the moment.

“Cats and kittens meow for various reasons,” Moucha told The Dodo. “They could be trying to communicate that they are hungry, attention seeking, angry, scared, excited, bored and a number of other reasons.”

The kind of meow and body language of your kitten can help you determine what she needs — all of which you’ll get better at identifying the more you learn about her.