Here’s Why Your Kitten Is Meowing So Much (And How To Get Her To Stop)
Plus, how to read your kitten’s meows 🐱
Is your kitten meowing over and over again and you can’t seem to figure out what she needs?
While meowing is totally normal for your kitten to do, it can be hard to figure why she’s meowing so much — and what those meows actually mean.
We reached out to Anmarie Moucha, a licensed veterinary nurse at TeleTails who’s had extensive shelter experience working with bottle-fed kittens, to find some common reasons why your kitten’s meowing.
Why do kittens meow so much?
A kitten meowing is her way of communicating how she’s feeling — including if she needs or wants anything you may not be giving her at the moment.
“Cats and kittens meow for various reasons,” Moucha told The Dodo. “They could be trying to communicate that they are hungry, attention seeking, angry, scared, excited, bored and a number of other reasons.”
The kind of meow and body language of your kitten can help you determine what she needs — all of which you’ll get better at identifying the more you learn about her.
Low-tone meows
A low-tone meow (which is usually paired with a growl and sometimes puffed up fur or a hunched back) typically means your kitten’s angry, scared or has been startled.
“When [she’s meowing] around another cat or animal or person, they are usually telling that other animal to back off and leave them alone,” Moucha said.
High-pitched meows
A high-pitched meow will usually be her way of trying to get your attention. Maybe she thinks it's time for dinner or she just wants some cuddles. (Side note: If you're petting your kitten, you may often hear purrs or chirps, which usually means your kitten’s content, happy and comfortable.)
“If you suddenly hear a high-pitched, squeal-type meow, it's usually because your kitten has either just been startled or hurt (e.g., a paw was pinched in a door),” Moucha said.
Drawn-out meows
Long, drawn-out meows paired with your kitten acting tired or extra needy may be a sign of pain (or something else going on that should be checked out).
“Cats and kittens hide their pain very well, but excessive meows or really long meows that seem like they take a lot of effort can mean that something is wrong,” Moucha said.
If you notice your cat’s normal meows sound off, it’s a good idea to get her to the veterinarian to make sure she’s OK.
What to do when your kitten is meowing nonstop
As your kitten grows and you learn more about her personality, you’ll be able to figure out what each of her meows means.
“When your kitten is meowing at you, there are a few things you can do or check to determine the reason for the meow,” Moucha said.
Some of those things include:
- Checking her food and water bowls (she might just be hungry or thirsty)
- Making sure her litter box is clean (some kittens won't use a dirty litter box)
- Giving some one-on-one time to your kitten (meows can be attention seeking)
- Playing with your kitten (bored kittens can get into trouble)
So in general, meowing is totally normal but can happen for all different kinds of reasons. While you’ll be able to figure out your own kitten's cues as time goes on, if your kitten’s suddenly acting strange or meowing for long periods of time, you should check in with your veterinarian just in case.