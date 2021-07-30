9 Kitten Collars That Are Truly Adorable

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Your kitten can’t get much cuter than she already is. But if you’re looking to keep her extra safe and get her used to wearing a collar, you might as well dress her in style. And there are so many cute kitten collars on Amazon that it might be hard to choose just one — so The Dodo rounded up the best ones.

(Remember: To ensure a proper and safe fit, make sure you measure your kitten’s neck and compare it to the sizes on the collar listing before ordering.)