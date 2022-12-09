Your Kids Will Love These Books About Pets

Shopping for a kid who loves animals? Whether they have a pet already or they’re dreaming about the one they’ll have in the future, kids books about pets are a great option for children who are obsessed with having an animal of their very own.

Not only that, but studies show that reading (or being read to) is incredibly beneficial for children’s cognitive development, from increasing their vocabulary to boosting memory skills — and the list goes on!

Blending a child’s love of animals with reading is kind of a no-brainer then, right? We’ve rounded up 11 fantastic books about pets that early readers will love.