Hilariously Perfect Costumes For Kids And Pets
All they need for the best Halloween ever with their BFF 🧡
Halloween's supposed to be scary — but it can also be pretty cute, especially when pups and babies are involved.
But if there's one thing cuter than dressed-up dogs and babies, it's dressed-up dogs and babies who match.
They're probably BFFs in real life, so why not show it off on the most costume-friendly day of the year?!
Here are some of the cutest costumes you can get for the treat-loving littles in your life — guaranteed to win you the top prize at any (socially distanced) costume contest.
A pirate and his parrot
Shiver me timbers — this duo is going to get you tons of extra candy this year.
The Ghostbusters
Who you gonna call? If you have multiple kids at home, you can also keep the theme going by grabbing this adorable Marshmallow Man costume, too!
A hot dog (or hot cat) and ketchup
The amount of pictures that are going to be taken — outrageous.
A taco and avocado
If Taco Tuesday is a celebration every week in your household, this pair is for you.
A couple of farm animals
Your two friends will look so adorable dressed as the cutest animal friends around.
Woody and Buzz
Two BFFs dressed as one of the most famous pairs of BFFs? You can already hear the "oooh"s and "ahhh"s now.
Charlie Brown and Snoopy
After all that trick-or-tricking, you can all snuggle up — in costume — to watch “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”
“The Golden Girls”
Seriously — it won’t get much funnier than this.
Ariel and Flounder
Really — what tops a dog in a wig.
USPS and UPS drivers
Whether you have one in the family or your kid and pet just love when you get mail — these costumes are definitely going to deliver the laughs.
An Ewok and Yoda
The force is going to be strongly with you this Halloween.
Greasers
Tell me more, tell me more — like is this not the cutest idea ever?
A flower and bumblebee
Those sunflower costumes, though.
The “scariest” lion and tiger
That mane alone should win you the neighborhood costume contest.
Classic Halloween critters
Celebrate this classic holiday with these classic costumes.
An angel and devil
One will try to steal all the treats — who will it be?
