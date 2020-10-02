Hilariously Perfect Costumes For Kids And Pets

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Halloween's supposed to be scary — but it can also be pretty cute, especially when pups and babies are involved.

But if there's one thing cuter than dressed-up dogs and babies, it's dressed-up dogs and babies who match.

They're probably BFFs in real life, so why not show it off on the most costume-friendly day of the year?!

Here are some of the cutest costumes you can get for the treat-loving littles in your life — guaranteed to win you the top prize at any (socially distanced) costume contest.

A pirate and his parrot