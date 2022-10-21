Should I Give My Social Dog The Kennel Cough Vaccine?

It’s pretty likely that kennel cough has crossed your mind when you’ve dropped your dog off at doggie day care, for overnight boarding or at the groomer — and for good reason!

Kennel cough, aka Bordetella, is an infection that causes similar symptoms in dogs as bronchitis does in humans. It spreads through respiratory secretions (barking, licking, bowl sharing) from an infected dog. But the good news is that a kennel cough vaccine exists to prevent the infection, and it’s one every pet parent should know about.

We spoke with Trisha Mumford and Kaitlyn Tullio, veterinary nurses with DodoVet, for insight on the kennel cough vaccine and why it’s super important for some pups.

What to know about the kennel cough vaccine

There’s a kennel cough vaccine available to help prevent Bordetella infections, and it’s considered extremely safe and, in most cases, effective for dogs.

“There are two routes of administration: injection and intranasal (directly into the nose),” Tullio told The Dodo. “You will want to get this vaccine as a preventative measure as it is not effective if your dog has already contracted kennel cough. Usually groomers and boarding facilities require this vaccine due to the highly contagious nature of kennel cough.”

It’s recommended for dogs who are in regular contact with other dogs, and should be given every 6 to 12 months by your veterinarian.

“Most boarding facilities, doggie day cares and groomers will require an up-to-date vaccine … to use their services in order to help minimize the spread of kennel cough,” Mumford told The Dodo.

As far as risk factors go, dogs who are immunocompromised, pregnant or currently have kennel cough shouldn’t get the vaccine.

But keep in mind that the vaccine may not prevent kennel cough every time.

“It’s worth noting that a dog may still come down with kennel cough even if vaccinated as there are other organisms besides Bordetella that can cause the infection,” Mumford said. “Some of these organisms have vaccines of their own, but some do not.”

While kennel cough is generally known as a mild infection, it can progress to pneumonia in more severe cases. As with a lot of illnesses, the outcome of your dog’s bout with kennel cough will likely depend on how healthy he is overall.

“Most cases are considered uncomplicated, meaning that besides a continued cough, the dog is otherwise happy and healthy,” Mumford said. “Meanwhile, dogs with underlying conditions are more at risk of a complicated Bordetella infection. Most cases are quickly treated with a simple visit to the vet to receive antibiotics and even medications to help with the pesky cough that results from the virus. If left untreated, many dogs' immune systems can fight off the virus within a week or two.”

Kennel cough symptoms

Not surprisingly, the most common symptom is a lot of coughing — a very dry and unproductive cough. In most cases, dogs will otherwise act like their normal, happy selves. That being said, there are a few additional kennel cough symptoms to look out for, according to Mumford:

Fever

Listlessness (lack of energy)

Poor appetite

Typically, a dog who has been infected will start showing symptoms 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Visiting your vet and treatment options

If your dog has been in a crowded area and you notice he’s coughing routinely, a trip to your vet is definitely recommended, especially if you notice any of the additional kennel cough symptoms listed above.

“As long as it is an uncomplicated infection and treated quickly, a round of antibiotics is all that is needed for treatment,” Mumford said. “Cough suppressants may be given as well to keep the dog comfortable during treatment.”

If it’s a more severe case, your vet may recommend additional treatments and diagnostics. For example, radiographs can help determine if your dog has pneumonia. Hospitalization with possible IV fluids, antibiotics and oxygen therapy may be required if pneumonia is diagnosed to get your dog back to his healthy self.

If your dog spends a lot of time with other dogs, it’s definitely a good idea that he stays up to date with his kennel cough vaccine. If you notice your dog coughing routinely after a visit to an enclosed space with other dogs, check with your veterinarian about next steps for treatment. Pretty soon, he’ll be cough-free and back to snuggling with you.

