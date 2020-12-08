Our Dogs Can’t Wait To Show Off This Harness “Hopper will literally scream with joy to put his new harness on!” 😂

The Dodo

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. The Dodo’s Lily Cedarbaum was looking for a harness that would help stop her dog, Hopper, from pulling on walks. That’s when she stumbled upon her now-favorite harness on Amazon — the Juxzh Truelove Soft Front Dog Harness!

Lily Cedarbaum

“It 100 percent serves the purpose for why we originally bought it, in that he no longer pulls on his leash when we hook it to the front loop on his chest,” Cedarbaum said. But even more than that, Cedarbaum loves that this harness has really large size adjustment capabilities. “Which is great for when Hopper packs on a pound or two in the winter!” Cedarbaum said. Why The Dodo loves this harness Cedarbaum is also obsessed with the bright color of this harness, noting that it helps her keep tabs on where Hopper is at all times. Cedarbaum is also obsessed with the bright color of this harness, noting that it helps her keep tabs on where Hopper is at all times. “It really stands out when he's zooming around with other dogs during off-leash hours at our local park! We can always spot him, which gives us peace of mind,” Cedarbaum said.

Lily Cedarbaum

Any downsides? We asked Hopper’s mom if there was anything she didn’t love about the harness. We asked Hopper’s mom if there was anything she didn’t love about the harness. “The neck adjustment straps stick out a bit, rather than folding in. It's never an issue for Hopper, but bothers me a little aesthetically,” Cedarbaum said.

Lily Cedarbaum