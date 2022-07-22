This Might Be The Most Beautiful Way To Remember Your Pet
A shiny object for the sunshine of your life 💍
The loss of a pet can bring grief and heartache for pet parents. And understandably so — our pets are part of the family.
While nothing compares to our memories of our lost beloved pets, one company has found a way to hold on to your pet in a really beautiful, unique way. Jewelry company Eterneva can take your loved one’s ashes or hair and turn them into a diamond.
Yep, you read that correctly.
In an effort to bring brightness and meaning to the loss of a pet, the company suggests we shouldn’t have to move on from loss — but, rather, move on with them.
Kinda fascinating, right?
Pet parent Heather Emerson tried the service herself when she wanted to celebrate and include her recently passed dog, Bear Bear, in her upcoming wedding. Eterneva turned her ashes into a beautiful, blue, one-of-a-kind diamond for Emerson’s “something blue.”
To ward off bad energy, she even had the design of the diamond customized as part of a Turkish evil eye pendant and inscribed “to protect you” as a reminder of Bear Bear’s protective personality.
"I love knowing that she’s always close to my heart and that even though she left this earth, she was able to be in my wedding with me,” Emerson told The Dodo. “She was my protector and best friend for 13.5 years, and I think she only left because when she met my now-husband, she knew I’d be OK. She had been battling cancer for several months prior, so I have so much peace knowing she’s with me and being able to carry her around my neck every day."
Keep in mind that you can’t make a diamond overnight. The process is extensive, taking 10–12 months to complete, on average. But, after submitting just 2 tablespoons to one-half cup of ashes or hair, pet parents get to choose every detail of their diamond, from its color and shape to the jewelry setting it’s placed in.
The cost isn’t cheap (it is a diamond after all) — the starting price is $2,999 depending on the carat and color that you choose.
At the end of the day, whether you decide to memorialize your pet by creating a piece of jewelry from his hair or ashes, planting a tree in his honor or simply looking at photos of him whenever you need to, there’s no wrong way to grieve.
Our memories are never more precious than when it comes to remembering our beloved pets. And how you choose to honor their lives will always be special, no matter how you decide to do it.