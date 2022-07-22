This Might Be The Most Beautiful Way To Remember Your Pet

The loss of a pet can bring grief and heartache for pet parents. And understandably so — our pets are part of the family.

While nothing compares to our memories of our lost beloved pets, one company has found a way to hold on to your pet in a really beautiful, unique way. Jewelry company Eterneva can take your loved one’s ashes or hair and turn them into a diamond.

Yep, you read that correctly.

In an effort to bring brightness and meaning to the loss of a pet, the company suggests we shouldn’t have to move on from loss — but, rather, move on with them.

Kinda fascinating, right?

Pet parent Heather Emerson tried the service herself when she wanted to celebrate and include her recently passed dog, Bear Bear, in her upcoming wedding. Eterneva turned her ashes into a beautiful, blue, one-of-a-kind diamond for Emerson’s “something blue.”

To ward off bad energy, she even had the design of the diamond customized as part of a Turkish evil eye pendant and inscribed “to protect you” as a reminder of Bear Bear’s protective personality.