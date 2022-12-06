These Plant-Based Jerky Treats Are Dog-Approved
Sneak a few more veggies into your dog’s diet with these treats.
Whether you use them as a distraction or a reward for good behavior, chewy treats are a great way to add a unique texture into your dog’s diet.
And if your dog is a jerky fan like mine are, there’s good news: Some pet food companies are now making plant-based versions of these treats that feature all of the chewy goodness of traditional jerky minus the meat and the pungent smells that go along with it.
Having tested out the plant-based jerky treats from four leading brands, I can safely say that these treats are all dog-approved by my own two pups, who happily scarfed them down.
The best plant-based jerky treats for dogs
Available in pumpkin/apple and sweet potato/blueberry flavors, these CLIF PET treats were the best-smelling to my human nose and have a very pleasant, light scent. They come in long strips, which makes them ideally sized for larger dogs, but they’re not hard to break into bite-sized pieces for a smaller treat, thanks to a texture that I would compare to a cereal bar. I also appreciated that these treats utilize apple juice concentrate to add sweetness and have an ingredient list that’s just seven easily recognizable ingredients long.
For a stronger scent and a chewier texture, these hickory-smoke-flavored ChewMax jerky treats struck me as closer to meat-like than the more fruit-forward CLIF PET jerky. They’re slightly harder to break apart, but they come in smaller, bite-sized pieces, so you don’t really need to. Plus, these have the highest percentage of fiber of any of the treats on this list, thanks to the flaxseed and chia seeds in them.
For an ultra-chewy treat that will take your dog more than a few seconds to eat, these Disney Table Scraps jerky treats are the chewiest of all the ones my dogs tried and boast a very thick texture that was nearly impossible for me to break apart with my hands. (Fortunately, they’re already cut into relatively small pieces.) They have a natural steak- and lobster-like flavoring to appeal to dogs but are made with wholesome, vegan ingredients. They’re also available in a meatless meatloaf variety.
Another great option for hickory-smoke-flavored meatless jerky treats are these Newman’s Own ones. Pea protein and sweet potato are the first two ingredients in these smaller-sized, chewy jerky pieces. Plus, like all Newman’s Own products, 100 percent of the profits are donated to charity, so you can feel extra good about buying these treats.
