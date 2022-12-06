These Plant-Based Jerky Treats Are Dog-Approved

Whether you use them as a distraction or a reward for good behavior, chewy treats are a great way to add a unique texture into your dog’s diet.

And if your dog is a jerky fan like mine are, there’s good news: Some pet food companies are now making plant-based versions of these treats that feature all of the chewy goodness of traditional jerky minus the meat and the pungent smells that go along with it.

Having tested out the plant-based jerky treats from four leading brands, I can safely say that these treats are all dog-approved by my own two pups, who happily scarfed them down.