50+ Japanese Cat Names From Classic To Kawaii

If you’re hunting for the perfect Japanese name for your pet then you’ve come to the right place. The Dodo found some of the sweetest-sounding and most meaningful Japanese cat names both you and your kitty will love.

Anyone with a deep fondness for Japanese culture will appreciate the below names The Dodo suggested. From traditional names to names inspired by favorite Japanese foods and pop culture characters, there’s something here for everyone (and every cat!).

Japanese cat names for girls

Here are some of the cutest and most meaningful Japanese names you could name your girl cat.

Chika (scattered flowers)

Emi (beautiful blessing)

Hana (flower)

Rin (dignified)

Hoshi (star)

Yuki (happy)

Mi (beautiful)

Sakura (cherry blossom)

Jun (pure, simple)

Keiko (celebrate, child)

Naomi (direct, beautiful)

Toshiko (clever)

Minori (truth)

Kasumi (mist)

Yoko (child of sunlight)

Ren (lotus)

Japanese cat names for boys

And for boy cats, check out these Japanese names and their meanings.

Akira (bright, clear)

Haru (spring)

Kichiro (lucky son)

Masa (just, true)

Michi (pathway)

Hiroto (big)

Kenji (strong)

Sana (calm)

Habiki (echo)

Dai (great, large)

Ichiro (first son)

Kenta (large, strong, healthy)

Michio (man on a journey)

Toshi (wise)

Cat-themed Japanese names

If you’re a Japanese speaker, or interested in learning more about the language, these cat-related Japanese words also make for super cute names.

Neko (cat)

Koneko (kitten)

Fuwafuwa (fluffy)

Tora (tiger)

Kegawa (fur)

Rion (lion)

Pansa (panther)

Ashi (paws)

Hi-ge (whisker)

Mimi (ears)

Cat names inspired by Japanese foods

Love Japanese food? Then you’ll probably love these adorable food-themed names, too.

Sushi

Miso

Sake

Udon

Natto

Mirin

Soba

Shabu

Wasabi

Shoyu

Su

Goma

Ponzu

Japanese cat names based on Studio Ghibli characters

And for those of you who appreciate a good Hayao Miyazaki movie, these names will be super nostalgic.

Totoro

Mei

Satsuki

Haku

Kiki

Mononoke

Chihiro

Howl

Sophie

Calcifer

Fio

Zeniba

Yubaba

Umi

Kaonashi

Ponyo

Sosuke

With so many cute and meaningful Japanese cat names on this list, the hardest part now is just narrowing it down to one!