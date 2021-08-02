Is It Safe To Give My Dog Rawhide?

If you have a dog, you’ve definitely seen rawhide chews for sale in pet stores. But you may have also heard that rawhide can be bad or dangerous. With so much conflicting information out there, it can be hard to know what’s true — is rawhide bad for dogs, or is it safe?

Turns out the answer’s a bit complicated.

The Dodo spoke to Dr. Rachel Kurzbard, a veterinarian at BluePearl Specialty + Emergency Pet Hospital in California, to find out everything you need to know about rawhide — and how to keep your pup safe.

What is rawhide?

Rawhide is basically dried animal skin that is used to make toys, such as rawhide dog bones.

“Rawhide is the cleaned, untanned, inner portion of an animal hide [that has been] stripped of the outer hair and fat and chemically preserved,” Dr. Kurzbard told The Dodo.

Are rawhides bad for dogs?

They can be. There are definitely some risks associated with giving your dog rawhide, which makes it a bit more dangerous than other dog toys (and there are definitely accounts of some dogs getting hurt). The risks include:

Choking — Your dog can choke if he bites off a piece that’s too big for him to swallow.

Intestinal obstruction — Most rawhide can’t be digested, so it can cause blockages in your dog’s digestive system if he swallows too much.

Contamination — If the rawhide wasn’t made properly, it could have bacteria like salmonella on it, which would make your dog sick (and could make you sick if you aren’t careful handling the rawhide).

Tooth damage — If the rawhide is too hard or of poor quality, your pup could hurt his teeth chewing on it.

Some dogs also shouldn’t have rawhide if they have certain illnesses or allergies or if they are aggressive chewers.

“Dogs with sensitive gastrointestinal tracts or gastrointestinal disease, dogs with food allergies, dogs that have a tendency to eat their treats, heavy chewers and dogs with no teeth should not be given rawhides,” Dr. Kurzbard said.

If your dog manages to swallow some rawhide, keep an eye on him and take him to the vet right away to get checked out if you see any of these symptoms:

Gagging

Regurgitation

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Constipation

Is rawhide good for dogs?

There’s a reason a lot of dogs like rawhide — mainly because they think it’s super fun to chew on.

“Rawhides satisfy the urge to chew, which can ease boredom in some pets,” Dr. Kurzbard said.

Chewing is a natural instinct for dogs — chewing on treats or toys can keep them entertained and can help to relieve anxiety.

Rawhide can also clean your dog’s teeth, keep his jaw strong and help with bad breath.

Should I give my dog rawhide?

With so many alternative chew toys on the market, it’s probably best to avoid rawhide, just to be safe.

But if you really want to give it to your dog, make sure to follow these safety tips:

Talk to your vet first to find out if it’s OK for your dog: “Discuss best feeding practices with your veterinarian before feeding rawhides,” Dr. Kurzbard said.

Keep an eye on your dog: “Always supervise the dog if rawhide chews are provided,” Dr. Kurzbard said. “Remove the rawhide when the dog cannot be supervised.”

Take the rawhide away from your dog when any pieces get small enough to swallow.

Wash your hands after touching the rawhide to avoid spreading any bacteria that might be on it.

Research the manufacturer to make sure the company makes good quality products and has safety standards in place.

Rawhide Alternatives

If you and your vet decide that you shouldn’t give your dog rawhide, there are so many other options available to help satisfy your dog’s need to chew (and that have some of the other benefits of rawhide, too, like cleaning teeth).

These dental treats earned The Dodo’s Paw of Approval. They help freshen your dog’s breath and clean his teeth, and your dog will love chewing on them.

This Paw of Approval-earning dog toy is virtually indestructible, so it’s great for aggressive chewers, and it won’t cause any choking hazards. The rubber is designed by engineers that make spaceships and aircrafts — so you know it will really last. You can get it from Amazon for $20.47.

As with anything, if you’re in doubt at all about rawhide, ask your vet.

“Dogs are individual creatures — a one-size-fits-all feeding approach is inappropriate,” Dr. Kurzbard said. “Owners should discuss potential treat options with their veterinarian to determine appropriate treats for their pet.”

Rawhide can have risks, so if you’re nervous about giving it to your dog, there are lots of other rawhide alternatives out there that have the same benefits as rawhide without all the downsides — so it’s a win-win. If you do decide to give your dog rawhide, though, be sure to discuss it with your vet first and follow all the safety precautions.

