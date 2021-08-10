How Do I Know If My Kid Is Ready For a Dog?

Many parents find themselves in the same situation: Your kid is begging and begging and begging the family to adopt a dog.

But you’re worried that your kid doesn’t understand everything that goes into bringing a dog into the household, and you want to make sure they’re prepared for all the responsibilities that come with dog ownership.

So, how do you know if your kid is actually ready for a dog?

The Dodo talked to Shelby Semel, a canine behavior expert and dog trainer, about what you should consider before bringing home a pup — and why you should never expect that your dog should be your kid’s sole responsibility.

Are you ready to have a dog in the house?

According to Semel, parents should first think about if they are actually ready to take on the tasks of dog ownership. “[Parents] need to think about if THEY are ready,” she said, “because ultimately [the dog] is the parents’ responsibility.”

As long as your child is under the age of 18, “it is important to know that although they will be helping, they cannot be the sole caretaker for a dog,” Semel said. Parents should be prepared to commit to being the dog’s ultimate carer — which includes walks, training, providing healthcare and more.

If your kid is still living at home, the dog will be a family dog, and therefore the parents’ responsibility as well, no matter who wanted him most to begin with.

Does your kid have time to take care of a dog?

If your kid is already busy with school, sports and other extracurricular activities, both parents and kids need to think long and hard about whether they can squeeze taking care of a dog into their busy schedules — and that doesn’t just include the basics, like walks and feeding. Will you and your kids have the flexibility to love and spend time with your new furry friend and actually enjoy him?

“You want to make sure you have the time that is necessary to have a dog,” Semel told The Dodo. “Will you be able to get [him] exercise? Do training? Are you prepared for any special needs that may arise medically or behaviorally?”

She recommends that parents and kids work together to block off time in their daily schedules to properly care for the dog if they do decide to get one, just as you would make time for soccer practice or piano lessons. A pup is a new member of the family, so it’s important that he’s treated as one.

How has your child acted around dogs in the past?

“Think about your child's personality and how they have been around dogs,” Semel said. “Do they get nervous? Would jumping scare them? Do they play rough with the dog?” Knowing how your kid has reacted to dogs in the past will help you and your family choose the right dog for you, and even decide whether a dog is right for the family at all. Your kids’ prior reactions to pups will also inform how you can teach your kids to act around a new dog going forward.

Semel said that when she works with families, she often shows kids Sophia Yin’s two posters that illustrate how to read dogs’ body language and how to properly greet and interact with dogs (with tips like approach slowly, don’t stare directly at him, let the dog approach at his own speed and pet gently). You can make a

list on a chalkboard or in a frequented space in your home, Semel suggested, that lists rules to remember once the new dog arrives.

If you’d let your kid babysit, then they’re likely ready to look after a dog.

This might be the quickest way to determine if your kid is ready for a dog.

“[If] you would let your kid babysit, that may be a sign that they’re ready,” Semel suggested. If they’re a bit too young to take on babysitting duties, consider how your kid might be as a ‘mommy’s helper.’ Would your child be able to feed the dog the correct amount of food? Could they handle cleaning up an accident? Can they follow rules and take direction?

If so, they’re probably ready to take on some of the lighter duties of dog parenting.

How well does your child take direction from you?

If asking your kid to do anything feels like pulling teeth, then they may not be ready to take on the responsibility of taking care of a dog. As Semel said, being “detail-oriented would be a plus.”

After considering all of the above factors, Semel said that, ultimately, “a parent knows their kid best.” You’ll know in your gut if your kid is ready to take on being a big sibling to a new dog. If and when you decide that your kid has shown they can handle the responsibilities that come with dog ownership, work with a professional who can help you and your family find the right pup for you.

