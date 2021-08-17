How Do I Know If My Kid Is Ready For A Cat?

Your kid has been begging you to adopt a cat, but you’re unsure if they’re prepared to take on the responsibility.

So how do you know if your kid is ready for a cat?

The Dodo spoke to Michelle Stern, a certified professional trainer who works with families with young kids and pets, and Dr. Cheryl Brocki, VP of veterinary operations for Vet’s Best Friend, about when kids might be ready for a cat, and all the responsibility that comes with it.

They shared some important questions to ask yourself when deciding if your kid is ready to be a good cat sibling.

Has your child shown they are capable of following instructions?

“Kids need to demonstrate that they can be gentle and listen to instructions,” Stern told The Dodo. If your child is able and willing to follow simple instructions, like how and when to feed a cat or change the litter box, then they may be ready to take on some of the lighter responsibilities of caring for a cat — though keep in mind, you as the parent will always be the main carer.

If you’d like to help your kid become more responsible before welcoming a pet into the home, you can do so with a “pretend pet,” Dr. Brocki suggested.

“I always recommend potentially starting with a ‘pretend pet’ or a stuffed animal,” she told The Dodo. “Does the child remember to ‘feed’ and give water along with a clean litter box?”

Beginning to get your child used to a schedule surrounding the pretend pet can help them transition into being responsible for helping with the real thing. “Ask them to check off when the pretend cat would eat, need to have their litter box changed and when to give it water or attention,” Dr. Brocki continued. “At this point is when you can see if the child has any aversion to cleaning the litter box!”

Is your kid gentle with animals?

“Cats tend to be more independent [than dogs] and don't require quite as much timely care,” Stern noted. “For example, they don't need to be taken outside to potty on a schedule, but can use a litter box on their own time. But being gentle and staying safe are important criteria for adding a cat to the home.”

Give your child an opportunity to warm up to the idea of animals and pets if they haven’t yet had the chance. See how they react to a family friend’s cat. Or, potentially, foster a cat before you decide to adopt to see how your kid interacts with her.

Is your child willing to learn about taking care of a cat?

Kids are often eager to get a family pet, but if you notice them really putting in the work and beginning to seek out knowledge to help take care of said pet, that’s when you know they’re serious about helping out.

“Reading books, watching positive-reinforcement training videos or even shadowing a training class can all help kids to understand what to expect ahead of time,” Stern said. “I love to give my clients a list of products that they will need and encourage the kids to help pick out toys, beds and other supplies for their new pet.”

Does your child take care of their belongings?

Do they treat their toys with care? Is their room fairly neat and tidy? The way your child behaves with inanimate objects can say a lot about how they will treat a family cat.

“If the child is responsible, if they have had the chance to take care of a pet before, if they care for their belongings and show respect for other people’s pets, those are all great signs they could be ready,” Dr. Brocki said.

Finally, are you ready for a cat?

Ultimately, if you end up bringing a cat into your home, she will be your responsibility. “I don't advise any families to ‘get their child’ a dog [or cat] because at the end of the day, the care for the pet is the responsibility of the adults in the home,” Stern said. “Kids, by nature, are unpredictable and have shifting passions as they age and grow. They can definitely help with the care for a pet and can even be a significant caregiver, but families should only get a [pet] if the adults want one.”

And because your child’s cat will be your responsibility, it’s important to ask yourself what kind of cat will best suit you and your family’s lifestyle and budget. “Discuss whether you will adopt a kitten or an older cat,” Dr. Brocki said. “You’ll need to investigate if the older cat is used to children or other animals. You should … [also discuss] any concerns with allergies. It always helps to have a budget and prepare financially for the new pet — there are food, treats, toys, scratch pads and veterinary bills all to consider.”

Keep communication between yourself and your child open and honest if you do think your kid is ready for a cat, and if you decide to go forward with bringing a cat into the family. Set up a cat-centric schedule and dole out rewards and consequences to your kid for following the rules. As long as everyone chips in and helps out, having a cat can bring so much joy to your family.

