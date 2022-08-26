The soothing scent of lavender always calms you down when you’re stressed out, so you might be wondering if it’ll help out your pup, too.

But is lavender safe for dogs?

We spoke with Dr. Laura Robinson, a veterinarian working with Pawp, Dr. Chyrle Bonk, a veterinarian working with Hepper, and Jackie Marvel, a licensed veterinary nurse with DodoVet, to find out if it’s OK to use lavender on your dog, and the best way to go about it.

Is lavender safe for dogs with anxiety?

While lavender technically contains a substance that’s poisonous to dogs, it’s generally safe for your dog to be around, since it would take a lot of exposure to have any adverse effects.

“Lavender does contain the toxic substance linalool but in such low concentrations that it is considered a [dog-]safe plant to have in your yard,” Dr. Bonk told The Dodo.

In fact, in small amounts, lavender can even relieve some symptoms of anxiety if that’s something your pup struggles with.

“Mild exposure to lavender is not generally harmful and may help with anxiety, depression and stress,” Dr. Robinson told The Dodo. “It may help a little bit but is not typically used for treatment.”

A 2006 study noted that when there was an ambient lavender scent present, dogs spent more time sitting and resting in the car instead of moving around and vocalizing.

Is lavender oil safe for dogs?

Lavender oil can be safe for dogs as long as it’s used properly.

“Some lavender essential oils will need to be diluted before they are considered safe,” Dr. Bonk said. “Using too strong of a concentration of lavender oil or too much can lead to lavender poisoning or skin irritation.”

Signs of lavender poisoning include things like:

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Not eating

Constipation

How to use lavender on your dog

Since lavender oil can sometimes be too concentrated for your pup, your best bet is to light a candle or burn some incense. Just make sure to keep any products you burn — like candles and incense — somewhere your pup can’t reach them or bump them.

One of our own pet parents tried out the lavender green tea Pet House Candle and absolutely loved it.

Get it from Chewy for $23

If you insist on using lavender oil on your pup, you should get an expert opinion first to make sure you’re going about it safely.

“Don’t use any essential oil on your dog without veterinary supervision,” Dr. Bonk said.

You can get undiluted lavender oil from Amazon for $9 — but don’t use it on your dog without properly diluting it first.

One way to dilute lavender is by using a diffuser.

“Using an essential oil diffuser, which is a lower level of concentration of lavender essential oils, should not be problematic,” Marvel told The Dodo.

But if you’re going to use a diffuser, there are a few things you need to keep in mind, according to Marvel:

Keep it somewhere your pup can’t get to it.

It can trigger or irritate your dog if he has asthma or respiratory issues.

The scent could be overwhelming since your pup’s sense of smell is stronger than yours.

So lavender can have a bit of a calming effect on some dogs, but it can also be harmful to your pup if you aren’t using it correctly. That’s why it’s so important to incorporate it into your home safely with specific guidance and approval from your vet.

