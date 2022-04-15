Is Incense Bad For My Cat?

You love burning your favorite incense because it’s super relaxing. But it’s not quite as calming for your cat. In fact, it can actually be pretty dangerous.

“What's a mild and pleasant odor for you can be overwhelming for your cat,” Dr. Megan Conrad, a veterinary consultant for Hello Ralphie, told The Dodo.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Conrad to find out how incense can be bad for cats’ sensitive noses.

How your cat’s sense of smell works

According to Dr. Conrad, your cat has 200 million odor sensors in his nose. Read that again: 200 million.

In comparison, you only have 5 million.

So you might not think the smell of your incense is too strong, but it’s going to be super intense for your cat (40 times more intense, to be exact).

“Imagine being overwhelmed with a strong odor that you can't get away from — it would likely be incredibly annoying and stressful,” Dr. Conrad said.

How is incense bad for cats?

When you burn incense, it creates smoke. Inhaling that smoke isn’t exactly great for your cat — especially if he has respiratory problems, like asthma. Even if he doesn’t already have respiratory issues, inhaling too much smoke can definitely cause new problems to form, according to a 2014 study.

Not to mention, you don’t want your cat to touch the incense while it’s lit since it can burn his skin.

“There's also the risk of hot ash falling onto your cat or your cat managing to jump up to where the incense is and burning themselves,” Dr. Conrad said.

And if your cat’s feeling overwhelmed by this smell he can’t seem to escape, it could stress him out.

Signs of stress in cats can include things like:

Hiding

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Peeing outside the litter box

Excessive grooming

Hair loss

Aggressive or territorial behavior

Trembling

Freezing

Vocalizing

Decreased appetite

Pacing or restlessness

Hair standing up

Holding ears back

Holding tail against body

Is there incense that’s safe for cats?

If incense is an absolute must in your home, there are some brands with incense products that are advertised as pet friendly. But you should still be careful about where you burn it.

“They should still be used in a room your cat doesn't have access to and that has good ventilation,” Dr. Conrad said.

Try Gonesh Best Friends Purrrfect Pet Incense Sticks from Amazon for $9.99

How to make your home smell good without incense

There are a few things you can do to keep your place smelling nice without incense.

Clean regularly

This is a given, but regularly cleaning your home — especially your cat’s litter box — can go a long way when it comes to making sure everything smells nice.

Get an air purifier

There are a bunch of air purifiers specifically designed to keep those pet odors in check.

Get the Blueair Blue Pure 211+ air purifier from Amazon for $299.99

Or get a smaller Blueair Blue Pure 411 model from Amazon for $118.98

Keep Febreze handy

“Febreze spray has been okayed by the ASPCA poison control center as safe for use around pets,” Dr. Conrad said.

Just try to keep your cat away from the areas you’ve sprayed until the Febreze has dried.

Try this two-pack of Febreze odor eliminator spray from Amazon for $12.82

Or this Febreze pet odor air freshener from Amazon for $12.50

And this Febreze In-Wash Pet Odor Eliminator from Amazon for $20.76

Get pet-friendly candles

There are also candles on the market designed specifically to eliminate pet odors.

One Fur All Pet House candles are formulated with odor neutralizers to keep your home smelling fresh even after your cat stinks up his litter box. (We reviewed the Pet House candles ourselves, and they really work!)

Get Pet House candles from Amazon for $21.99

Try baking soda

If you’re looking for a solution you already have on hand, a little baking soda might do the trick. Just put some in a mason jar with a perforated lid and place it near any smelly areas (you also want to put it in a location where your cat can’t knock it over).

“The baking soda can absorb odors to some degree,” Dr. Conrad said. If your cat’s odors are too strong, you might want to try this in addition to some of those other pet-friendly options.

While you should probably avoid incense if you can to make things easier for your cat, there are safe ways to keep your home smelling nice with and without it.