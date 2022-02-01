Will Heartworm Treatment Be Painful For My Dog?

You just found out your dog has heartworm disease, and your vet stressed that your pup should start treatment right away. But you're probably wondering if it’ll be painful for him.

Well, heartworm treatment is lengthy and intense, and requires a lot of medication, including a few rounds of a not-so-pleasant injection. There’s also hospitalization and lots of testing, too.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Zach Marteney, a veterinarian and medical director at Meadowlands Veterinary Hospital in New Jersey, to find out just how painful heartworm treatment can be for your dog.

Heartworm treatment for dogs

If your dog gets heartworm disease, the treatment process is long, involved and expensive — but incredibly necessary.

If you don’t treat your pup’s heartworm, the infestation could progress to the point where he develops serious and scary conditions like liver damage, kidney damage, blood clots and even heart failure.

Heartworm treatment for your dog will include:

Blood work and other tests — to find out how serious the infection is

— to find out how serious the infection is Taking heartworm prevention medication — to target younger worms in his system

— to target younger worms in his system A series of steroids and antihistamines — to prevent inflammation

— to prevent inflammation Heartworm killer medication (aka melarsomine) — to kill adult heartworms

— to kill adult heartworms Hospitalization — to make sure your dog doesn’t have any complications after the melarsomine injections

Melarsomine is an arsenic-based injection, and it’s a crucial part of the process. And your dog will actually need several rounds of it throughout the course of his extensive treatment.

“One month after the first melarsomine injection, two more injections of the medication are given 24 hours apart (i.e., on day 90 and 91 of the treatment protocol),” Dr. Marteney told The Dodo. “The pet is again hospitalized for monitoring for the day of each injection, and yet another course of prednisone and diphenhydramine are started.”

Is heartworm treatment painful for dogs?

The melarsomine injections are pretty painful for dogs, which means you’ll need to give your dog even more medication.

“The injection is painful,” Dr. Marteney said. “So a pain medication is also given at that time.”

The arsenic-based formula is what makes melarsomine so painful. And there’s a hefty amount in each dose, making it a little extra achy.

“The treatment for heartworm disease is a chemotherapeutic agent that irritates the tissues where it is injected,” Dr. Marteney said. “It is also a relatively large-volume injection, so there is mechanical damage to the muscle where it is injected.”

What to expect after heartworm treatment

After putting your dog through heartworm treatment, you should expect to keep your dog as relaxed and inactive as possible.

That means really no physical activity and a lot of rest.

“It is incredibly important that the pet is kept calm and quiet throughout the treatment and for several months afterward,” Dr. Marteney said.

You don’t want your dog to be active too quickly because if your dog’s heart beats faster, it’ll increase his blood flow. And if the worms aren’t fully broken down, this stronger blood flow could push them deeper into his lungs (since heartworms typically live in the pulmonary artery that brings blood from the heart to the lungs).

The deeper the dead worms go into your pup’s lungs, the more likely they are to block those vessels, which can be really dangerous and even life-threatening.

And since it can take a while for your dog’s immune system to fully break down all the dead heartworms, you should plan to keep your pup inactive for several months post-treatment.

While heartworm treatment can be pretty painful for your dog — and require a lot of relaxing aftercare — getting those worms out of his system is the only way to get him happy and healthy.