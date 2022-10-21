Is Fetch Bad For Your Dog? This Trainer Thinks It Can Be

According to the trainer in the TikTok video, fetch can cause “mental addiction” because it boosts cortisol and adrenaline levels.

Is fetch actually bad for your dog?

We spoke with Christina Young, a certified dog behavior consultant (CDBC) with the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants Foundation , who said that fetch isn’t inherently bad for your dog — as long as you’re playing properly.

A trainer on TikTok shared this viral video that says fetch can cause behavioral issues in dogs. But is it really true?

You may turn to a fun game of fetch to tire out your pup at the end of a long day, but what if it ends up being too much of a good thing?

Guy And Wild Shark Have Been Best Friends For Decades

The TikTok trainer explains in a follow-up video that the repetitive nature doesn’t give your pup the chance to calm down if he’s constantly chasing and retrieving the ball.

“I agree that if we play fetch for hours a day, this can cause an unhealthy mental state linked to arousal and adrenaline,” Young told The Dodo.

How to play fetch with your dog the right way

To play fetch properly, make sure you’re allowing your dog some time to calm down in between throws.

Young also recommends asking your dog to do a trick before you throw the ball. This way, the throw is a reward for the trick.

“This helps slow your dog’s mind and helps them be thoughtful and responsive to you while playing fetch,” Young said.

According to Young, you should put a limit on how long you play the game for.

“If your dog at any point stops playing to sniff or takes the toy off to chew on it, that is your cue to stop,” Young said. “Since it is an intense game, even for fit athletic dogs, it is best to limit games to 10 minutes, then add a hike, trick or obedience training, or another low-impact activity, if your dog still has energy to burn.”

And when playtime’s over, make sure your pup takes some time to lie down and rest.

“Switching from a high-intensity game like fetch to relaxing games can help teach your dog how to relax,” Young said.

What do I do if my dog is ‘addicted’ to fetch?

If your dog’s already a little obsessed with fetch, you should make sure you’re providing him with plenty of enrichment opportunities throughout the day.

“Be sure your dog has a balanced life,” Young said. “A dog needs daily mental stimulation and enrichment as much as they need exercise.”

One way to do that is by teaching him new tricks (which you can practice in between throws during your next fetch game).

A long, leisurely walk is another good option.

“​​Allow your dog to sniff the critter trails, pee on the other dog pee, and move at [his] pace,” Young said.

Scent-based games can get your pup’s brain going, too.

“Ask your dog to stay on their bed or leave them in a different room while you lay out a trail of treats,” Young said. “When you are ready, stand back and let your dog sniff out the trail.”

You can also try a snuffle mat, puzzle feeder or burrow toy for a little mental stimulation.

Try this snuffle mat from Amazon for $18

Try this puzzle feeder from Chewy for $15

Try this burrow toy from Chewy for $13

The bottom line is fetch doesn’t have to be bad for your dog, as long as you’re providing him with mental stimulation and giving him all the rest he needs. After all, even pups need a break from playing hard.