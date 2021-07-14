Is Coconut Oil Good For Dogs?

Coconut oil is a known superfood for humans, but have you ever wondered if it could also benefit your dog?

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Zay Satchu, cofounder and chief veterinary officer at Bond Vet in New York City, to find out if coconut oil is good for dogs.

Benefits of coconut oil for dogs

“There is not much research available on what the true benefits of coconut oil are for dogs, but anecdotally it appears to have various benefits,” Dr. Satchu told The Dodo.

So although there isn’t technically evidence that coconut oil can benefit dogs, people have noticed an improvement in their own pups’ health after using it.

When it comes to the benefits of coconut oil, Dr. Satchu said coconut oil, like the Raw Paws Organic Coconut Oil For Dogs, is suspected to benefit digestive health as well as skin and coat health. These benefits could include:

A shinier coat

Better breath

Better digestion

Relief from itchy skin

Buy Raw Paws Coconut Oil on Amazon for $10.99

How much coconut oil can a dog have?

Most dogs can eat coconut oil, and the recommended serving size depends on how big your dog is.

But in any case, it’s a good idea to serve your dog only a small amount of coconut oil in the beginning.

“The amount is going to depend on the size of your pet, but starting with a teaspoon on top of their food is probably a good place,” Dr. Satchu said. “We want to start out small to ensure it doesn’t give them an upset belly.”

It’s important to note that because coconut oil is a fat, you should consult with your vet before giving it to your dog (since too much fat can be bad for dogs), especially if your pet has a history of pancreatitis or a sensitive tummy.

Can I put coconut oil on my dog?

Applying coconut oil to your dog’s skin actually isn’t that effective.

“Topically, I don’t think it has much use,” Dr. Satchu said. “If you have skin and coat concerns with your dog, it is likely an issue that could be addressed with dietary change or supplementation.”

If you’re having these concerns with your pup, Dr. Satchu suggested that the first step should be to consult with your vet to ensure there is no infection or parasites causing the issue. “Then you could ask about an oral supplement to improve skin and coat health,” Dr. Satchu said.