Introducing Fetch By The Dodo
Because we LOVE our pets.
If you want to give your pet the very best care possible, we get it.
Here at The Dodo, we’re not just animal people. We’re basically obsessed with our pets, which means we take caring for them very seriously. And that includes making sure they’re super healthy so they can have as many happy days as possible.
But having a close relationship with your pet shouldn’t mean having to struggle with unexpected vet bills.
That’s where Fetch By The Dodo comes in, pet insurance that’s all about helping our pets live happier and healthier lives.
Why we’re getting into pet insurance
Most pet insurance companies offer complicated policies that often don’t have complete coverage.
Typically, other pet insurance companies fail to cover things like breed-specific conditions, holistic therapy (like acupuncture and hydrotherapy) and exam fees. But with Fetch, all of these things are covered.
At The Dodo, it’s so important to us that every pet is taken care of (and not just ours). Which means putting the pet parent first by making sure they have everything they need to give their pet the life they deserve.
Basically, we want pet parents to feel like they never have to consider whether they can afford a treatment that their pet needs.
Health expenses can seriously add up and make a big dent in your savings, especially if your pet has an accident or is reaching old age. And as a pet parent, you should be focused on important things (like cuddling them!) and not stress about payment. So to truly help pet parents, providing a pet insurance that actually makes your vet bills affordable is naturally a priority.
And with that, Fetch was born. The most comprehensive pet insurance out there that helps you be the very best pet parent you can be.
What’s included in Fetch pet insurance?
- Veterinary exam fees
- Emergency vet visits
- Specialist vet visits
- Comprehensive dental
- Breed-specific conditions
- Complete sick visit
- Injuries & illnesses
- Virtual vet visits
- Diagnostic tests
- Imaging & ultrasound
- Holistic & chiropractic care
- Behavioral therapy
- Cancer treatment
- Surgery & rehabilitation
How Fetch pet insurance works
Fetch insurance is super easy to use, so you can spend more time on important things, like teasing your cat with a feather wand or taking your pup to the park.
Here’s how you use Fetch pet insurance:
- Use any licensed vet in the U.S. or Canada.
- Submit a claim through the Fetch App.
- Once your claim’s approved, you’ll be paid back up to 90 percent of your bill in as little as two days via direct deposit.
How much does Fetch pet insurance cost?
Fetch is proud to have some of the lowest fees for puppies and kittens compared to competitors.
On average, you can expect to pay about $35 per month for dogs and $25 per month for cats (and even lower for puppies and kittens!), though the cost will differ depending on your location and the age and type of pet you have.
If you want to give your pet the best care possible (and what pet parent doesn’t?), Fetch by The Dodo pet insurance will give you peace of mind so you can focus on being the best pet parent ever.