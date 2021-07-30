11 Interactive Cat Toys That Are Perfect For Solo Play

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing more rewarding than playing with your cat — watching her jump, pounce and go after her favorite toy is just as fun for you as it is for her. But sometimes you need to take a break — and that’s where interactive cat toys come in handy.

There are a bunch of awesome interactive cat toys on Amazon that are designed for independent play and will make your cat go wild (without you needing to throw her favorite sparkly ball over and over again). Some flip and flop, others pique her curiosity — but

all