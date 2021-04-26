These Indoor Plants Are Safe For Your Dogs

You can get a pet-friendly plant subscription 😍🌱🌴

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 4/26/2021

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Indoor plants can bring so much life into a room — and if youve been stuck at home for the past year, youre likely one of the many people whove started buying houseplants compulsively.

But before building your own indoor jungle, it’s important to remember that not all houseplants are safe for your dog — and if you have a pup who loves chewing plants, you need to keep that in mind.

That’s why The Dodo put together this list of dog-safe indoor plants that you can also buy online from the comfort of your home.

Isn’t modern technology the best?

Here are some of the best indoor plants that can coexist with your pup.

Majesty Palm Floor Plant
Plants.com
Majesty Palm Floor Plant
$120
This plant grows into a sweeping arch. It requires bright, indirect sunlight and needs to be watered just once per week.
Thyme Plant
Plants.com
Thyme Plant
$30
This plant needs to be watered just once every two weeks and requires six to eight hours of sunlight. A bonus is that you’ll never have to buy fresh thyme again.
Pilea Peperomioides Plant
Plants.com
Pilea Peperomioides Plant
$55
Commonly known as the Chinese money plant, this easy plant only needs to be watered when the soil is dry to the touch.
Baby Rubber Plant
Plants.com
Baby Rubber Plant
$40
The rubber plant can tolerate less water, so it’s good if you tend to forget to water your plants.
Pet Friendly House Plant Subscription Box
Amazon
Pet Friendly House Plant Subscription Box
$15
This is a subscription service where you get a new 4-inch pet friendly plant delivered to you each month. It’s just $15/month, and the plant you get will always be a surprise.
Prayer Plant
Plants.com
Prayer Plant
$50
The prayer plant likes to drink a bit more than the others, so make sure her soil is evenly moist.
Spider Plant
Plants.com
Spider Plant
$45
This plant loves to dry out completely between waterings — and she thrives in bright light. (But watch her leaves because they can get a little sunburnt.)
Boston Fern
Plants.com
Boston Fern
$45
This sweet plant loves to be moist at all times — so don’t let her dry out! She’ll also love a good misting two to three times per week, which makes her awesome for humid bathrooms.
Money Tree Plant
Plants.com
Money Tree Plant
$55
The money tree loves drying out between waterings, and she thrives in bright, indirect light.
Our Newsletter
By Signing Up, I Agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.