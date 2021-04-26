These Indoor Plants Are Safe For Your Dogs

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Indoor plants can bring so much life into a room — and if you’ve been stuck at home for the past year, you’re likely one of the many people who’ve started buying houseplants compulsively.

But before building your own indoor jungle, it’s important to remember that not all houseplants are safe for your dog — and if you have a pup who loves chewing plants, you need to keep that in mind.

That’s why The Dodo put together this list of dog-safe indoor plants that you can also buy online from the comfort of your home.

Isn’t modern technology the best?

Here are some of the best indoor plants that can coexist with your pup.