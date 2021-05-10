There’s Actually Ice Cream Just For Your Dog

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

It’s OK to let your dog have some ice cream on rare occasions. After all, who can resist a good boy begging?

But it’s really not the best for him, since milk, fat and sugar don’t digest easily in his sensitive little stomach.

The good news is that ice cream that’s made just for dogs actually exists, and it’s the best way to pamper your pup without giving him a tummy ache.

The Dodo rounded up some of the best so you can spoil your dog this summer.

(Just don’t confuse his pints for yours!)