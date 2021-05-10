2 min read

There’s Actually Ice Cream Just For Your Dog

It’s ice cream season for everyone 🍨

By Sam Howell

Published on 5/10/2021

It’s OK to let your dog have some ice cream on rare occasions. After all, who can resist a good boy begging?

But it’s really not the best for him, since milk, fat and sugar don’t digest easily in his sensitive little stomach.

The good news is that ice cream that’s made just for dogs actually exists, and it’s the best way to pamper your pup without giving him a tummy ache.

The Dodo rounded up some of the best so you can spoil your dog this summer.

(Just don’t confuse his pints for yours!)

Pooch Creamery Vanilla Flavor
Pooch Creamery Vanilla Flavor
$6
$7
It’s like the ice cream he’s already used to, but better on his stomach.
Puppy Scoops Maple Bacon Ice Cream Mix for Dogs
Puppy Scoops Maple Bacon Ice Cream Mix for Dogs
$9
A bacon-flavored ice cream your dog can get behind.
Pooch Creamery Carob Flavor Ice Cream Mix
Pooch Creamery Carob Flavor Ice Cream Mix
$6
$7
It’s essentially a dog-safe version of chocolate ice cream, since it uses carob as a nutty-flavored substitute for chocolate (which dogs should never have).
Puppy Scoops Peanut Butter Ice Cream Mix for Dogs
Puppy Scoops Peanut Butter Ice Cream Mix for Dogs
$7
Peanut butter is already one of your pup’s favorite treats to lick, so he’ll really love this mix.
Pooch Creamery Birthday Cake Flavor Ice Cream Mix Dog Treat
Pooch Creamery Birthday Cake Flavor Ice Cream Mix Dog Treat
$6
$7
So your dog can party like it’s his birthday.
Pooch Creamery Ice Cream Mix Variety Pack
Pooch Creamery Ice Cream Mix Variety Pack
$14
$15
For indecisive dogs who love being spoiled.
