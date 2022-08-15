The Best Hummingbird Feeders To Keep Hummers In Your Yard All Summer Long

The best hummingbird feeder is bright red in color to attract the hummingbirds, can be disassembled and/or has a wide chamber mouth for easy cleaning, and is leak-proof and pest-resistant to keep mold and bugs at bay.

If you’re interested in attracting hummingbirds to your yard, doing so is as easy as installing the right feeder — and we found the absolute best hummingbird feeders you can buy depending on what you’re looking for.

Hummingbirds are incredible little creatures with vivid-colored feathers and incredibly speedy wings — they’re so fast you can barely see them move! Hundreds of hummingbird species exist in the Americas, with many showing up in more northern areas during the spring and summer seasons.

How to find the best hummingbird feeder for you

There are a few considerations you’ll want to keep in mind when shopping for a hummingbird feeder that can make or break your decision. Here are some things that may be most important.

Look for a feeder that’s bright red in color

The color red, as well as other bright colors like yellow, pink and blue, mimic the natural flowers hummingbirds get nectar from. Therefore, if your feeder is red in color, hummingbirds are much more likely to come to check it out compared to a feeder that’s dark in color.

Most hummingbird feeders have red components, so finding one that fits this bill isn’t difficult. However, it should be noted that you don’t need to fill your feeder with that red store-bought hummingbird liquid if there’s already red on the feeder — in fact, that food coloring may actually be harmful to hummingbirds.

Instead, make your own hummingbird nectar at home by mixing one part sugar with four parts water. Heat this mixture on the stove until all the sugar is dissolved. Then, wait until it's completely cool before pouring it into your feeder. You can keep any leftover nectar in the fridge for refills.

The more leak-proof, the better

Look for a feeder that guarantees no leaks with either hermetic seals or leak-proof designs. Leaking sugar water can attract ants, wasps and other bugs that could cause hummingbirds to avoid your feeder.

Plastic column-style feeders are more prone to eventual leaking compared to glass or dish-style feeders, so take care when washing and reassembling these feeders to make sure you don’t cause cracks.

The feeder should be easy to clean

Hummingbird feeders need to be easy to clean because the sticky nectar can start to grow dangerous mold and bacteria when left in the summer heat. The more feeder components you can take apart and the wider the nectar chamber mouth is, the easier the feeder will be to deep clean.

Glass feeders may also be easier to keep clean because glass can either be sanitized in boiling water or go in the dishwasher. But glass feeders can crack and shatter and usually also come with some plastic components, so handwashing will be involved no matter what.

Feeders need to be cleaned twice per week in the summertime and once per week in cooler weather, so a feeder that can be easily disassembled, washed with warm soapy water, and reassembled will make this process a breeze and give you confidence that the birds are always drinking from a clean feeder.

Check out the number of feeding ports

Most hummingbird feeders feature multiple ports for the birds to feed from, meaning you could potentially have an entire family of hummers drinking from your feeder all at once. If you’re looking to attract more hummingbirds, then look for a feeder with more ports and a larger nectar chamber to keep everyone happy.

Does the feeder feature a pest-resistant design?

Some feeders come with “ant moats” or other bug deterrents to keep ants from crawling all over the feeder, eating the nectar and scaring away the birds. Even if your feeder is free from leaks, bugs may still be attracted to the feeding ports, so these pest-resistant design features may help you keep bugs at bay.

Make sure the feeder will hold enough liquid to feed the birds in your yard

This consideration is totally dependent on how many hummingbirds you have in your immediate area. You don’t want a large-capacity feeder if you only have a few hummingbirds visiting, because that liquid will go to waste each week when you wash the feeder.

But if you’ve attracted a crowd, you may wish to invest in a larger feeder that can hold more nectar to make sure all the birds stay fed.

Find a feeder in your budget

Like any other kind of bird feeder, there are both high and low-price hummingbird feeder models to choose from, and you definitely don’t have to break the bank and invest in something heavy duty for first-time feeding. As long as a feeder meets the above criteria, you should be good to go.

The best hummingbird feeders

No matter your experience with feeding hummingbirds, there’s a feeder on this list that will suit your needs and keep the birds in your yard well-fed and safe from pests.