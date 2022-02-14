Trimming your cat’s nails is much more humane than declawing to prevent injury and scratched-up furniture. And cutting cat nails yourself is a simple process, too, when you get the hang of it.

If you’ve decided to take on the task of cat nail trimming at home, then you probably have more than a few questions about when, where and how to start.

The Dodo spoke with licensed veterinarian Dr. Megan Conrad, who works with telehealth pet care company Hello Ralphie, about at-home cat nail care and how to trim your cat’s nails effectively and safely.

How often should you trim your cat's nails?

“As far as how often this needs to be done, that can vary depending on the cat, their age and their lifestyle,” Dr. Conrad told The Dodo. She recommends checking the length of your cat’s nails every two weeks or so.

“You'll know it's time when the claws are long and curved into a sharp point,” Dr. Conrad said.

It’s especially important to keep an eye on your senior cat’s nails, as lower activity levels often mean that their nails may start growing into their pads. If this happens, take your cat to your vet to have the claws removed from the pads and the wounds cleaned. From there, you can take over the job of trimming regularly at home.

What you'll need to trim your cat’s nails

The most important thing you’ll need to effectively trim your cat’s nails at home is a pair of sharp, high-quality nail clippers. And when you begin your search, you’ll realize that there’s more than a few options you can choose from — but don’t get overwhelmed.

“I personally recommend avoiding the ‘guillotine’ type [of clippers] as well as the nail grinding tools,” Dr. Conrad told The Dodo. Guillotine nail clippers look similar to hole punches. They have two handles, one on top of the other, and a loop on the other end where your dog or cat’s nails are inserted for clipping by the guillotine-like blade. But they can be difficult to use on thicker nails or if nails are too overgrown.

Try the JW Pet Company nail trimmer for cats from Amazon for $5.24

Grinding tools can be too rough for thinner, smaller nails, so they aren’t usually the best option for cats. And although human nail clippers can be used in a pinch, beginners should stay away from them, as using human nail clippers wrong on cat nails can cause them to split.

“The easiest I've found to use look pretty much like a very small pair of scissors, with one ‘blade’ having a cutout area,” Dr. Conrad said.

Also pick up a container of styptic powder or cornstarch. This will come in handy if you clip your cat’s quick by accident and her nail starts to bleed. You can dip her nail directly into the styptic powder or first dampen it with a moistened cotton swab to ensure the powder sticks and stops the bleeding.

Try Miracle Care Kwik Stop styptic power from Amazon for $3.98

Dr. Conrad also recommends having a towel on hand in case you have to cover your cat to avoid biting.

How to cut your cat's nails step by step

“If you've never trimmed your cat's nails before, the key thing to remember is to start slowly, and start while your cat's mood is calm,” Dr. Conrad told The Dodo.

These are the steps you should take when doing at-home cat nail trimming:

Start by touching her feet without the clippers.

Dr. Conrad recommends first touching and rubbing your cat’s toes without any clippers involved to get her used to the feeling of you handling her feet. “Try gently squeezing a toe (push the pad and top of the toe) to extend the nail, then quickly release it. Do this for a few toes, take a break for a while and do another session later,” she said. If your cat remains calm during this first step, reward her with a treat. Getting your cat comfortable with having her feet handled can take hours, days or weeks, so stick with it until she feels OK with it.

Make sure you have all your supplies within arm’s reach.

When it’s finally time to start the trim, make sure you have all the necessities: your clippers, styptic powder, a towel and a moist cotton swab.

Squeeze your cat’s toe to extend the claw.

“You should be able to see the curved, pointed tip of the claw, and above that the pink ‘quick,’ which is the blood supply,” Dr. Conrad said. “Your goal is to cut only the pointed end of the nail, without cutting into the area of the quick, to avoid bleeding.”

Only trim a couple toes at a time.

Dr. Conrad suggests that you trim one or two toes, then take a short break, and only continue if your cat is tolerating it. “If you're only able to trim the front paws, those are generally the ones doing the most scratching damage,” she said.

Don’t forget about the dewclaw.

This claw is on the side of the paws and is trimmed using the same method as the others.

Reward, reward, reward.

When it’s all over, make sure you give your cat lots of treats, pets and cuddles to reward her for her participation. “Most cats will allow [nail trimming] given time and patience,” Dr. Conrad said. “It's best to start trimming when your cat is a kitten, but it's never too late to start.”

What to do if you cut your cat's nails too short

If you accidentally cut your cat’s nails too short and her claw starts bleeding, make sure you apply styptic powder or cornstarch right away. This will stop the bleeding almost immediately.

You can avoid trimming your cat’s nails too short by stopping the nail trimming process altogether if you find your cat is getting agitated. It’s always better to play it safe than sorry, and try trimming another day when her mood has shifted.

Cutting your cat’s nails isn’t always going to be easy, so be sure to tap into other resources for extra guidance if needed.

“If you find visual aids beneficial, there are online videos that can guide you,” Dr. Conrad said. “In addition, your vet's office should be happy to help by giving a demonstration.”

The important thing is to just go slow, use the right tools and read your cat’s mood. If and when all goes well, scratching and clawed furniture will be a thing of the past.

