How to find out whether your kitten (or cat!) is a boy or girl can be pretty straightforward. And there are a couple ways you can identify your kitten’s sex besides the most obvious.

We reached out to Dr. Claudine Sievert, a veterinarian working with Stayyy, to find out exactly how to tell if a kitten is a male or female.

How to tell if a kitten is male or female

There are actually a few different ways that you can figure out the sex of your kitten.

By your kitten’s genitals

The easiest way to determine your kitten’s sex is by her genitals. When you lift up your kitten’s tail, you’ll see her anus, and right below that is where you’ll find her genitals.

For female kittens, you’ll find a vertical slit, which is her vulva.

For male kittens, you’ll find a circular opening, which is his prepuce (and right above that, you may notice two bumps, which will eventually grow to be his testes).

“Female kittens’ sex parts are [also] much closer than males,” Dr. Sievert told The Dodo. This means that your female kitten won’t have much space between her anus and her vulva, while a male kitten might have about an inch of space between his anus and prepuce.