How To Tell If A Kitten Is A Male Or Female
Here’s how to determine your kitten’s sex 😺
How to find out whether your kitten (or cat!) is a boy or girl can be pretty straightforward. And there are a couple ways you can identify your kitten’s sex besides the most obvious.
We reached out to Dr. Claudine Sievert, a veterinarian working with Stayyy, to find out exactly how to tell if a kitten is a male or female.
How to tell if a kitten is male or female
There are actually a few different ways that you can figure out the sex of your kitten.
By your kitten’s genitals
The easiest way to determine your kitten’s sex is by her genitals. When you lift up your kitten’s tail, you’ll see her anus, and right below that is where you’ll find her genitals.
For female kittens, you’ll find a vertical slit, which is her vulva.
For male kittens, you’ll find a circular opening, which is his prepuce (and right above that, you may notice two bumps, which will eventually grow to be his testes).
“Female kittens’ sex parts are [also] much closer than males,” Dr. Sievert told The Dodo. This means that your female kitten won’t have much space between her anus and her vulva, while a male kitten might have about an inch of space between his anus and prepuce.
So in this image, the female is on the left and the male is on the right.
While this might not be the most comfortable way to figure this out, once you know what to look for, you’ll be a total pro at determining a kitten’s sex.
“It can be hard to determine if kittens are male or female, especially when first born,” Dr. Sievert said.
That’s because when your kitten’s a newborn, it’s a tad harder to identify since her genitals are so small, but within a few weeks it should be clear.
By your kitten’s colors
While this isn’t a fool-proof method, it’s been said that your kitten’s coloring can actually give you an idea of what her sex is going to be.
In general, all calico- or tortoiseshell-colored cats will be female (so multicolored cats), and a majority of orange cats will be male.
This isn’t an exact science (and doesn’t really work for other colorings), but it can still be a fun way to try to guess your kitten's sex.
By your kitten’s personality and behavior
As your kitten begins to grow up, there may be some key personality traits and behaviors that can help you figure out if your cat’s a boy or girl.
For example, male kittens tend to want to roam around (potentially looking for mates as they reach sexual maturity) and are more likely to spray (aka urine mark). Also, males might be a little more social and playful (and you may find your male kitten getting into everything).
Females may eventually go into heat, but it’s also been said that females are much more independent than their male counterparts and can handle being alone like absolute champs.
Of course, the roaming and going into heat can both be dramatically reduced (or completely eliminated) once you spay or neuter your kitten.
With all that said, though, cats are individuals, and your kitten’s personality will be entirely her own, regardless of what is deemed “typical” of her sex.