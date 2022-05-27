How To Tell How Old A Kitten Is
Tips to figure out your kitten’s age 🐱
If you find an abandoned litter of kittens, you might want to know how old they are so you can give them the best care for their age.
We reached out to Anmarie Moucha, a licensed veterinary nurse at TeleTails who’s had extensive shelter experience working with bottle-fed kittens, to find out how to tell how old a kitten is.
How to tell how old a kitten is by teeth and weight
Below is the progression of aging kittens and what kittens look like at each stage:
Newborn Kitten
Weight: 3 to 7 ounces
Teeth: Toothless
Eyes closed, ears folded. “Newborns are very fragile and depend on Mom for everything!” Moucha told The Dodo.
1 Week Old
Weight: 5 to 10 ounces
Teeth: Toothless
At about 7 days old, a kitten's ears will unfold and her eyes will begin to open. “The kitten is becoming more aware of their surroundings but still very fragile and kind of scoots and crawls around,” Moucha said.
2 Weeks Old
Weight: 8 to 14 ounces
Teeth: Toothless
“The kitten still needs Mom, but you'll notice the eyes are completely open and the kitten is starting to learn to walk around,” Moucha said.
3 Weeks Old
Weight: 10 ounces to 1 pound
Teeth: Incisors begin showing
You'll notice the kitten playing and wrestling with her siblings. “Your kitten is starting to develop [her] baby teeth,” Moucha said. “This is when you can start introducing a litter box to the kittens.”
4 Weeks Old
Weight: 12 ounces to 1.25 pounds
Teeth: Canine teeth begin showing
“Moving around well, starting to play with toys and starting to eat wet food,” Moucha said. “Actively using the litter box.”
5 Weeks Old
Weight: 1 to 1.5 pounds
Teeth: Premolars are erupting
“This is when you will start seeing your kitten's personality,” Moucha said. “They will be very active and into everything.”
6 Weeks Old
Weight: 1.25 to 1.75 pounds
Teeth: Last of the baby teeth will begin showing
This is when your kitten should be eating solid food. “They may still try to nurse from Mom, but Mom's milk should be almost completely dried up,” Moucha said.
She’ll also be very active, and this is the best time to start socializing. “Introducing them to carriers, leashes, nail trims, meeting new people and other pets. Your kitten can also get their first vaccine at this age,” Moucha said.
7 Weeks Old
Weight: 1.5 to 2 pounds
Teeth: All baby teeth erupted
Continue socializing! “Kittens should be almost completely weaned by 7 weeks old,” Moucha said. “This is when you will notice most kittens' eye color begin to change from the kitten blue to the adult yellow or green.”
8 Weeks Old
Weight: At least 2 pounds
Teeth: All baby teeth erupted
This is when it’s safe for the kittens to leave Mom and go to their forever homes! “Your kitten's eyes should be completely changed from blue to yellow or green,” Moucha said. “Your kitten is also old enough to be spayed or neutered now!”
9 Weeks Old
Weight: 2 to 3 pounds
Teeth: All baby teeth
Kittens should be on solid food completely. “They will be behaving as adult cats do,” Moucha said. “Don't stop socializing and exposing your kitten to things like the carrier and vet's office.”
Of course, if you find a litter of abandoned kittens, reach out to your veterinarian for help and advice on how to properly care for them.