How To Teach Your Dog To Play Dead

While training your dog on all the basic cues is an important part of being a responsible dog owner, that doesn’t mean you can’t make room for some fun tricks.

And one of the best tricks you can teach your pup is to play dead (or “bang!” or “sleep” — whatever you want to call it!).

Not only will this trick give you tons of laughs once he gets the hang of it, but you’ll look so cool showing him off to your friends.

The Dodo spoke with Shelby Semel, head trainer at Animal Haven rescue in New York City, to find out the best way to teach your dog to play dead.

What you’ll need to train a dog to play dead

Before you begin teaching your dog to play dead, you’ll need some things to be successful:

A clicker

Clicker training ​​allows you to precisely mark the exact behavior you’re trying to get your dog to do. When teaching your dog any basic cue or trick, it’s always a good idea to have one.

Try these clickers from Amazon for $6.99

High-value treats

You’ll want some of your pup’s favorite treats to help enforce the cue.

Like these Crazy Dog Train-Me! dog treats from Amazon for $3.99

The ‘down’ cue

Making sure your pup’s already confident in the “down” cue will help in your initial setup of playing dead.

A soft surface

When teaching your pup this trick, it’s best to do it on a soft surface, like a carpeted floor, so that he’s more comfortable.

Steps to teach your dog to play dead

Put your dog in a down position and kneel beside him.

Using a treat or target stick, hold it by his nose, and then move it around and behind him so that he lies onto his back or side. Say “yes” or click, and then treat.

Make sure to lure him to the side he’s already leaning to in order to help him succeed.

Next, have him hold there for a full second before you mark with “yes” or a click, and then reward. Then have him hold two seconds. Then three, then four, etc.

After 5–10 successful attempts, do the same action WITHOUT the treat in your hand. Still give him a reward after, though!

Once he’s staying there until you release him with “yes” or a click, start working towards standing up yourself. Inch further and further away from him each time.

Once you’re in a standing position, add the term “bang” (or “play dead” or “sleep”) right before you “yes” or click.

When your dog’s doing it consistently, try doing it from a standing position (instead of putting him down first). Give him time to think it through. If he doesn’t get it in 10 seconds, help him out by luring him into position.

Begin rewarding occasionally, offering jackpots (which just means more treats than usual) for the better efforts.

Additional tips for training your dog:

Here are some additional tips to make every training session a good one:

Exercise your pup before training to ensure he’s calm (he learns better this way!).

Always keep training light and fun (no stress = better results).

Keep training sessions short (two to five minutes is ideal).

Always have some treats with you (just in case he does something good).

Vary how many treats you give (to keep him guessing).

Teach the handle signals before the verbal cue (dogs learn best through body language).

Say the verbal cue one time only (so that he knows it’s important).

Practice in different environments (so your dog can learn how to do the trick anywhere).

Eventually wean your dog off of treats (and he’ll eventually respond to the cue without them).

While teaching your dog tricks can be a fun bonding experience, just remember to be patient — and give your pup plenty of breaks if you start to notice him getting restless.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.