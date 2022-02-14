One of the most important cues you can train your pup to do is to stay in one place.

Not only is this cue fun to do as a game with your pup (like seeing how long she’ll wait to have that treat you left on the floor), but it’s also good to have in case of emergencies, like if you dropped something on the floor that could be toxic for your pup.

The Dodo spoke with Shelby Semel, head trainer at Animal Haven rescue in New York City, to find out the best way to teach your dog to stay.

Why teaching your dog to stay is important

“Stay” is important for both impulse control and safety if you’re ever in a situation where you need your dog to stay where she is.

Teaching your dog to stay will ensure she doesn’t run out the door before a walk and keeps her in check during walks if you come across any interesting wildlife, like squirrels.

What you’ll need to train your dog to stay

Before teaching your dog to stay, there are some things you’ll need to be successful:

A clicker

Clicker training your dog means you’re teaching her to associate the clicking sound the clicker makes with a reward. This ​​allows you to precisely mark the exact behavior you’re trying to get your dog to do to make training easier.

When teaching your dog any basic cue, it’s always a good idea to have one.

High-value treats

You’ll want some of your pup’s favorite treats to help enforce the cue.

How to train your dog to stay

Here’s how to teach your dog to stay, according to Semel.

Remain close to your dog and have her “sit” or “down,” whichever cue she’s stronger at following.

Show your dog the palm of your hand as a hand signal (do not use the verbal cue yet).

Count to “two Mississippi” (in your head) and then mark with “yes” or a click and a treat.

After three successful performances, stretch the count to “four Mississippi.”

If your dog doesn’t stay for “four Mississippi,” then go back to two or three. You will slowly work up to 15-second-long stays.

If your dog gets up before the predetermined amount of time, make a discouraging noise (like “eh eh”) and turn your back for three seconds. Then try again but for a shorter count so she can succeed.

When you are reliably getting 20-second-long stays, begin adding the verbal cue “stay” at the same time you give the hand signal.

Additional tips for training your dog:

Here are some additional tips to make every training session a good one:

Exercise your pup before training to ensure he’s calm (he learns better this way!).

Always keep training light and fun (no stress = better results).

Keep training sessions short (two to five minutes is ideal).

Always have some treats with you (just in case he does something good).

Vary how many treats you give (to keep him guessing).

Teach the handle signals before the verbal cue (dogs learn best through body language).

Say the verbal cue one time only (so that he knows it’s important).

Practice in different environments (so your dog can learn how to do the trick anywhere).

Eventually wean your dog off of treats (and he’ll eventually respond to the cue without them).

While teaching your dog cues can be a fun bonding experience, just remember to be patient — and give your pup plenty of breaks if you start to notice her getting restless.

