How To Teach Your Dog To Shake Paws

There’s no more basic party trick for a dog than teaching her to shake with her paw — or give a high-five or give a paw (if that’s what you call it instead)!

The Dodo spoke with Shelby Semel, head trainer at Animal Haven rescue in New York City, to find out how to train your dog to shake paws.

What you’ll need to teach a dog to shake

Before starting to teach your dog paw, here are some things that’ll help you be successful:

A clicker

Clicker training ​​allows you to precisely mark the exact behavior you’re trying to get your dog to do. If your pup’s clicker trained, she knows the clicking sound means she’s doing the right thing, so it can be super helpful. When teaching your dog any basic cue, it’s always a good idea to have one.

Try these Pet Training Clickers from Amazon for $6.99

High-value treats

If your pups’ food-driven, you’ll need some of her favorite treats to help enforce the trick.

Like these Crazy Dog Train-Me! dog treats from Amazon for $3.99

Steps to teach your dog to shake hands

Here’s how to teach your dog to shake, according to Semel:

Put your dog in a sitting position.

Tap gently behind one of your dog’s front kneecaps until she lifts her leg off the ground. Say “yes” or click and give her a treat.

As you do that, swiftly put your hand under your dog's paw as she lifts it off the ground. Say “yes” or click and give her a treat.

Repeat 5 to 10 times.

Now try just leaving your hand in that same spot where her paw should go without tapping behind her kneecap. If she does the action — JACKPOT (which means just a bunch of extra treats *heart eyes*). If not, repeat step three 5 to 10 more times and then try again.

Once your dog’s doing the action consistently with your palm out, add a verbal cue like “shake,” “low five” or “paw” as she’s performing it.

Start weaning out treats by using an intermittent schedule of reinforcement — meaning you give her a treat every other time until you’re only using them every once in a while.

As a bonus, you can teach your dog “other paw” — meaning after she gives you her left paw with the regular “paw” cue, for example, you cue “other paw” and she gives her right paw. You can do this by following the above steps, just incorporating the “other paw” cue and encouraging the action with her other paw, staying consistent each time.

Additional tips for training your dog

Here are some additional tips to make every training session a good one:

Exercise your pup before training to ensure he’s calm (he learns better this way!).

Always keep training light and fun (no stress = better results).

Keep training sessions short (two to five minutes is ideal).

Always have some treats with you (just in case he does something good).

Vary how many treats you give (to keep him guessing).

Teach the handle signals before the verbal cue (dogs learn best through body language).

Say the verbal cue one time only (so that he knows it’s important).

Practice in different environments (so your dog can learn how to do the trick anywhere).

Eventually wean your dog off of treats (and he’ll eventually respond to the cue without them).

While teaching your dog tricks can be a fun bonding experience, just remember to be patient — and give your pup plenty of breaks if you start to notice her getting restless.

