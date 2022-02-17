If you’re looking for a fun and easy trick to teach your dog, you should consider training him the “roll over” cue.

Not only does it look impressive, but it’s one of those tricks that dogs pick up pretty quickly. Win-win!

The Dodo spoke with Shelby Semel, head trainer at Animal Haven rescue in New York City, to find out the best way to teach your dog to roll over.

Why would you teach your dog to roll over?

While “roll over” isn’t a necessary basic cue for your dog to learn, it’s definitely still a fun trick! “‘Roll over’ is a cute trick that is easy and fun to teach your dog,” Semel told The Dodo.

What you’ll need to train your dog to roll over

Before starting to teach your dog to roll over, it’s important to have some things to set you up for success:

A clicker

Clicker training ​​allows you to precisely mark the exact behavior you’re trying to get your dog to do. When teaching your dog any basic cue, it’s always a good idea to have one.

Try these Pet Training Clickers from Amazon for $6.99

High-value treats

You’ll want some of your pup’s favorite treats to help enforce the cue.

Like these Crazy Dog Train-Me! dog treats from Amazon for $3.99

The ‘down’ cue

According to Semel, it’s helpful for your dog to already know the “down” cue before moving on to the “roll over” cue (but not essential).

Here’s how to teach your dog to roll over, according to Semel.

How to teach your dog to roll over

Ask your dog to perform a “down” position in front of you. Kneel beside your dog and hold a small, high-value treat to the side of his head near his nose.

Move your hand from his nose toward his shoulder, luring him to lie flat on his side. Try this a few times, saying “yes” (or clicking) and treating each time he follows the treat and lies flat on his side with his head on the floor.

Once he’s lying flat, continue the movement of your hand from his shoulder to his backbone. This should cause him to roll onto his back.

Continue moving the treat hand so he rolls onto his other side, and then wait for him to resume his upright down position, finishing the “roll over” behavior. Say “yes” and treat each time!

When he’s consistently following the treat all the way around, add the verbal cue “roll over.”

Gradually reduce the hand motion and use of a treat lure (by saying the verbal cue before luring him with your hand) until your dog can perform the trick on just a verbal cue.

Remember to still praise and reward his hard work!

Additional tips for training your dog:

Here are some additional tips to make every training session a good one:

Exercise your pup before training to ensure he’s calm (he learns better this way!).

Always keep training light and fun (no stress = better results).

Keep training sessions short (two to five minutes is ideal).

Always have some treats with you (just in case he does something good).

Vary how many treats you give (to keep him guessing).

Teach the handle signals before the verbal cue (dogs learn best through body language).

Say the verbal cue one time only (so that he knows it’s important).

Practice in different environments (so your dog can learn how to do the trick anywhere).

Eventually wean your dog off of treats (and he’ll eventually respond to the cue without them).

While teaching your dog cues can be a fun bonding experience, just remember to be patient — and give your pup plenty of breaks if you start to notice him getting restless.

