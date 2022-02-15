One of the most common cues to train a new dog on is how to lie down.

The Dodo spoke with Shelby Semel, head trainer at Animal Haven rescue in New York City, to find out the best way to teach your dog to lie down.

Why would you teach your dog to lie down

A fun yet essential cue to learn, teaching your dog to lie down (aka the “down” cue) comes in handy to help enforce both manners and a calm state.

You can use it interchangeably with “sit” or “stay” if you want to prevent your dog from bolting out the door or jumping on someone.

Additionally, teaching your dog the “down” cue is a good starter if you want to progress your training into a trick like roll over.

What you’ll need to train your dog to lie down

Before starting to teach your dog to lie down, it’s important to have some things to set you both up for success:

A clicker

Clicker training ​​allows you to precisely mark the exact behavior you’re trying to get your dog to do. If your dog’s clicker trained, he’ll know the clicking sound means he’s doing the right thing, which can help with shaping his behavior. When teaching your dog any basic cue, it’s always a good idea to have one.

Try these clickers from Amazon for $5.99

High-value treats

You’ll need some of your pup’s favorite treats to help enforce the cue.

Like these Crazy Dog Train-Me! dog treats from Amazon for $3.99

The “sit” cue

While teaching your pup to sit on cue isn’t absolutely necessary to teach “down,” Semel says making sure your dog already has a strong understanding of the “sit” cue can help you begin this one.

How to teach your dog to lie down

Here’s how to teach your dog to lie down, according to Semel.

Lower yourself to your dog’s level, and ask him to go into a sit first (or you can practice while he’s in a standing position if he doesn’t know “sit” yet).

Put a treat in your fist, and hold your index finger out. Place this hand in front of your dog so he can smell the treat lure.

Slowly move your hand to the floor. At this moment you can move your hand in three different directions to help your dog to lie down (see which one works best for your dog):

Move your hand in a straight line to the floor and hold it there.



Draw an “L” shape towards you by moving your hand straight to the floor and then moving your hand and index finger slowly towards your own body (just a couple of inches) as your dog follows it.



Draw a backwards “L” shape by moving your fist and index finger towards your dog.

Once he’s in a down position, mark (with the clicker or a verbal marking cue like “yes”) and reward with the treat lure. Repeat three to five times.

When he follows your hand very well, practice the same motion without a treat lure. Once your dog lies down, mark, show him your empty hand and then give him a treat from your pocket or other hand.

After a few reps, slowly change your body posture until you’re offering the cue from a standing position. In this transition, introduce the verbal command “down” along with your hand signal.

Troubleshooting the “down” cue:

If your dog struggles going into a down, Semel suggests shaping the behavior by marking and rewarding smaller steps until your dog achieves the final position.

For example, mark and reward when your dog lowers his head, bends his elbows or moves his torso closer to the ground.

To mark the behavior, use a verbal cue, like “yes,” or you can use a clicker. To reward your pup, you can use one of his favorite treats.

You can also try the cue in different areas if you notice your dog doesn’t like lying down on something uncomfortable, like cold tile floors. “If you are working on a hard/cold surface, practice on a bed, blanket or sofa first and then move to different surfaces over time,” Semel told The Dodo.

Additional tips for training your dog:

Here are some additional tips to make every training session a good one:

Exercise your pup before training to ensure he’s calm (he learns better this way!).

Always keep training light and fun (no stress = better results).

Keep training sessions short (two to five minutes is ideal).

Always have some treats with you (just in case he does something good).

Vary how many treats you give (to keep him guessing).

Teach the handle signals before the verbal cue (dogs learn best through body language).

Say the verbal cue one time only (so that he knows it’s important).

Practice in different environments (so your dog can learn how to do the trick anywhere).

Eventually wean your dog off of treats (and he’ll eventually respond to the cue without them).

While teaching your dog cues can be a fun bonding experience, just remember to be patient — and give your pup plenty of breaks if you start to notice him getting restless.

