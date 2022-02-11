How To Teach Your Dog To Heel On His Leash For A Stress-Free Walk

Training your dog to heel is an important cue that helps make walks way less hectic (so no more rambunctious pups zigzagging and dragging you everywhere).

The Dodo spoke with Clare Grierson, a dog trainer, behaviorist and founder of Muddy Mutleys in London, to find out the best way to teach your dog to heel.

What does the heel cue mean?

The heel cue means that your dog will be by your side and stay by your side while you’re walking (or until you release her with another cue).

Heel helps to make sure your dog’s relaxed and polite while walking on a leash, and it helps to keep her attention on you instead of on distractions, like motorcycles or other dogs.

What you’ll need to train a dog to heel

Before starting to teach your dog to heel, you’ll need some things to be successful:

A clicker

Clicker training ​​allows you to precisely mark the exact behavior you’re trying to get your dog to do. When teaching your dog any basic cue, it’s always a good idea to have one.

Try these clickers from Amazon for $6.99

High-value treats

You’ll want some of your pup’s favorite treats to help enforce the cue.

Like these Crazy Dog Train-Me! dog treats from Amazon for $3.99

Steps to teach your dog to heel, according to Grierson:

Once you’ve mastered the come cue, use it — and once your dog gets close, hold a treat in your hand and guide your pup’s nose to join you at your side. When she’s at your side, say your marker word “yes” (or click), and give her a treat.

Let your dog walk away, and when she’s a little ways in front of you, say the cue “heel” and wait for her to return to your side, then mark and treat.

Repeat, slowly building up the number of steps you can take with her next to you before you mark and release her off in front of you with a release cue, like “OK.”

Additional tips for training your dog:

Here are some additional tips to make every training session a good one:

Exercise your pup before training to ensure he’s calm (he learns better this way!).

Always keep training light and fun (no stress = better results).

Keep training sessions short (two to five minutes is ideal).

Always have some treats with you (just in case he does something good).

Vary how many treats you give (to keep him guessing).

Teach the handle signals before the verbal cue (dogs learn best through body language).

Say the verbal cue one time only (so that he knows it’s important).

Practice in different environments (so your dog can learn how to do the trick anywhere).

Eventually wean your dog off of treats (and he’ll eventually respond to the cue without them).

While teaching your dog cues can be a fun bonding experience, just remember to be patient — and give your pup plenty of breaks if you start to notice her getting restless.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.