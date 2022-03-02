Whether you just adopted a puppy or you're changing the name of an adult dog you rescued, training your dog to know his name is important.

While all of the other cues and tricks in the world are important and fun to teach your dog, making sure he knows his name should be top priority for you — so how can you do it?

The Dodo spoke with Shelby Semel, head trainer at Animal Haven rescue in New York City, to find out the best way to teach your dog his name.

Why is it important to teach your dog his name?

Your dog’s name is one of the most valuable training cues he'll learn.

“It acts as a cue for attention from your dog, and then you can direct them into another behavior (i.e., ‘Fido, sit’),” Semel told The Dodo.

What you’ll need to train your dog his name

Before starting to teach your dog his name, it’s important to have some things to set you both up for success:

A clicker

Clicker training ​​allows you to precisely mark the exact behavior you’re trying to get your dog to do. If your dog’s clicker trained, he’ll know the clicking sound means he’s doing the right thing, which can help with shaping his behavior during training. When teaching your dog any basic cue, it’s always a good idea to have one.

Try these clickers from Amazon for $6.99

High-value treats

You’ll want some of your pup’s favorite treats to help enforce the cue.

Like these Crazy Dog Train-Me! dog treats from Amazon for $3.99

How to teach your dog his name

Begin with treats in both hands, and hold them at your waist. Watch your dog and wait. When your dog looks at your eyes, mark with the verbal cue “yes” or a click (if you’re using a clicker) and reward. Repeat 10–20 reps. Vary the amount of reward you give each time (sometimes give one, two, three or five treats) to keep your dog’s interest.

When you see your dog is performing very well, continue the exercise, but rather than using your marker cue, say your dog’s name. Repeat 10–20 times or until your dog has built a strong association between his name and the reinforcement (treats/food/attention).

To put your pup’s name to the test, wait until your dog is mildly distracted. Say his name clearly. If he looks at you, mark and give him a jackpot (10 tiny pieces of a treat).

NOTE: When you aren’t training your dog, refrain from overusing his name (“Fido, Fido, Fido …”) or saying his name out of frustration. In both scenarios, we can weaken the value his name carries, and he might not want to respond to it.

Additional tips for training your dog:

Here are some additional tips to make every training session a good one:

Exercise your pup before training to ensure he’s calm (he learns better this way!).

Always keep training light and fun (no stress = better results).

Keep training sessions short (two to five minutes is ideal).

Always have some treats with you (just in case he does something good).

Vary how many treats you give (to keep him guessing).

Teach the handle signals before the verbal cue (dogs learn best through body language).

Say the verbal cue one time only (so that he knows it’s important).

Practice in different environments (so your dog can learn how to do the trick anywhere).

Eventually wean your dog off of treats (and he’ll eventually respond to the cue without them).

While teaching your dog cues can be a fun bonding experience, just remember to be patient — and give your pup plenty of breaks if you start to notice him getting restless.

