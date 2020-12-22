Here's A Hack To Take The Perfect Selfie With Your Dog

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Ever notice how it’s nearly impossible to get your dog to take a good selfie with you?

All you’re trying to do is capture every waking minute with her, but she never sits still, or even looks at the camera.

Well, in an absolutely ridiculous plot twist, there are actually things you can buy specifically for taking dog selfies!

Believe it or not, you can attach these products TO YOUR PHONE, and they’ll capture your pup’s attention and get her to pose for the perfect picture.

Sounds wildly extra, and yet kind of totally necessary.

Option #1: Captivate her with a clip-on tennis ball