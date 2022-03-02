How To Stop Your Puppy From Barking, According To A Trainer

Puppies and dogs can be incredibly vocal when they want us to know how they’re feeling. There are happy barks and howls, excited yips, bored groans, and some pups even bark in their dreams!

But what does it mean when a puppy is constantly barking, and how can a pet parent train their puppy to only bark when necessary?

The Dodo talked to Shelby Semel, a New York-based canine behavior expert and dog trainer, to get a better understanding of why a puppy may be barking nonstop and how to stop a puppy from barking and feel calmer.

Why does my puppy bark so much?

You’ll first want to identify what kind of constant barking your puppy is doing. The most common types of nonstop barking are:

This type of barking is when your puppy wants you to play or interact with him at all times. Separation barking: A puppy with separation anxiety will bark incessantly as a way to self-soothe.“The bark here most often signifies stress (occasionally frustration or demand),” Semel told The Dodo.

A puppy with separation anxiety will bark incessantly as a way to self-soothe.“The bark here most often signifies stress (occasionally frustration or demand),” Semel told The Dodo. Alert barking: Your puppy might feel as though he needs to alert you to every single sound that happens out of sight, which can be … a lot.

Depending on which kind of barking your puppy seems to be exhibiting, you’ll have to tailor your training to fit his needs.

What should I do if my puppy is constantly barking when in his crate?

If your puppy has a case of separation anxiety and doesn’t handle being in his crate well, there are a few tricks you can try to make him feel better when alone.

. “To work on [crate training], your dog must not have its full energy,” Semel said. “A tired puppy is less likely to exhibit problem behavior barking.” Make sure he’s done his business. A dog who needs to pee will not be able to settle down in his crate. Get all his business done ahead of time and take your puppy on plenty of potty breaks when he’s crated.

A dog who needs to pee will not be able to settle down in his crate. Get all his business done ahead of time and take your puppy on plenty of potty breaks when he’s crated. Fill the crate with goodies. Long-lasting treats and puzzle toys are great things to keep in your dog’s crate. “This should be the ONLY time your dog gets [these treats]. When you get home, what is left is picked up and taken away,” Semel said.

Long-lasting treats and puzzle toys are great things to keep in your dog’s crate. “This should be the ONLY time your dog gets [these treats]. When you get home, what is left is picked up and taken away,” Semel said. Practice crating while you’re home. Doing so makes the association between your puppy’s crate and you not being there disappear.

However, your dog may need more help if these steps don’t lessen your puppy’s barking in the crate. “If the barking continues for over 15 minutes and escalates, and you know your dog has had all of its needs met, it would be good to enlist the help of a certified trainer,” Semel said. “The trainer will help them determine the cause of the issue and take slow steps to help desensitize and/or counter-condition them to be left alone or confined.”

How to train your puppy to stop barking

Attention barking

If attention barking is the issue, then different steps must be taken to cut down on the loudness. “When they are young, it is important not to accidentally reinforce excess barking for attention,” Semel said. “If they learn it works, they are likely to repeat!”

This sends a clear signal that your puppy’s getting the opposite of what he wants when he barks at you. “Talking [to] your dog, touching your dog and looking at your dog are all forms of attention, so we want to avoid that when your dog is performing an unwanted behavior!” Semel said. Praise him when he stops. When your puppy is quiet, give him affirmation with a “yes” or “good,” and then either follow up with a few basic commands or play with him. Shouting “no” or “stop” when your puppy is barking can actually make him bark more, so only talk to him when he’s being quiet.

When your puppy is quiet, give him affirmation with a “yes” or “good,” and then either follow up with a few basic commands or play with him. Shouting “no” or “stop” when your puppy is barking can actually make him bark more, so only talk to him when he’s being quiet. Stay consistent. Don’t give in to attention barking at any point in the training process because you’ll be taking a step backward in affirming his barking.

Don’t give in to attention barking at any point in the training process because you’ll be taking a step backward in affirming his barking. Keep him busy. “Making sure they are getting mental and physical stimulation is also a great way to be proactive and help your pup not pick up an excessive barking habit,” Semel added. Dog puzzle toys are great for giving your dog mental stimulation throughout the day while indoors.



“Making sure they are getting mental and physical stimulation is also a great way to be proactive and help your pup not pick up an excessive barking habit,” Semel added. Dog puzzle toys are great for giving your dog mental stimulation throughout the day while indoors. Never resort to punishments like bark collars. These kinds of mechanisms are cruel and, as Semel told us, many dogs will actually put these collars to the test and learn how to work around them.

Alert barking

If your dog has a habit of being a bit too on alert, you can also train him to only react to important noises.

Prevent alert barks from happening before they start. Praise your dog with “yes” or “good” and a treat when he hears a noise but doesn’t react. You can also play calming classical music and distract your dog with toys and bones.

Praise your dog with “yes” or “good” and a treat when he hears a noise but doesn’t react. You can also play calming classical music and distract your dog with toys and bones. Learn the warning signs. Semel says you should recognize signs like staring at the door or stiffened ears, and call your puppy over before he gets a chance to bark. Then, divert his attention with simple commands (besides sit and stay, because staying still may frustrate your dog more). “Touch,” a command you can teach your puppy where he touches his nose to your palm, is a great diversion command that redirects his focus.

Semel says you should recognize signs like staring at the door or stiffened ears, and call your puppy over before he gets a chance to bark. Then, divert his attention with simple commands (besides sit and stay, because staying still may frustrate your dog more). “Touch,” a command you can teach your puppy where he touches his nose to your palm, is a great diversion command that redirects his focus. Say “thank you” when he quiets. This will let him know you’re aware of the noise and he no longer has to alert you to it. If there is no quiet, you can do what Semel calls a “clap stomp hey!” or make a “tut” noise to interrupt the barks and create that moment of silence where a “thank you” can be inserted. Yelling over your puppy’s barking can make barking worse, Semel said.

This will let him know you’re aware of the noise and he no longer has to alert you to it. If there is no quiet, you can do what Semel calls a “clap stomp hey!” or make a “tut” noise to interrupt the barks and create that moment of silence where a “thank you” can be inserted. Yelling over your puppy’s barking can make barking worse, Semel said. Reward your dog for being quiet and following cues with treats. You can even toss the treats in the opposite direction of the door to get his mind off what’s going on outside.

Can a puppy bark too much?

Constant barking, whether for attention or if your puppy is barking in the crate, can become a much bigger problem if it’s not dealt with through training.

“If constantly left in this position and anxiously barking, the difficulty in this scenario will only get worse,” Semel said, regarding barking due to separation. “Emotional injury is likely to occur.”

And all types of constant barking can lead to a dog going hoarse, but it’s their puppy’s emotional state that a pet parent should be most worried about, since all that barking can be traumatizing for a puppy. That’s why enlisting the help of a professional trainer is a great first step if at-home training hasn’t worked.

Remember, “​​dogs are trying to tell you something when they are barking, much like when we whisper, talk, yell, etc.,” Semel said. Most times, they don’t bark just because they can. Once you figure out why your puppy is barking constantly, you can begin the process of helping him get over his anxieties, fears or need for attention.