Help! My Dog Won’t Stop Digging

So, your dog likes to dig holes when he's outside? There are a variety of reasons why your dog may enjoy this destructive hobby. While this is a natural behavior, how can you help him feel like himself without sacrificing your yard?

If you’ve ever wondered how to stop dogs from digging, you may want to read on.

We spoke to Jackie Marvel, a veterinary nurse with DodoVet, and Mikkel Becker, a dog behaviorist and lead animal trainer for Fear Free, for more insight into why dogs dig and ways you can help him find a new activity (or redirect the behavior to a more appropriate digging spot).

How to stop dogs from digging

First, it’s important to understand why your dog is digging in the first place.

“Digging is natural doggy behavior,” Becker told The Dodo. “It's an expression of who they are as a species, similar to how cats naturally like to scratch. They are hardwired to do this.”

And while instinctual behavior is one probable reason, it doesn’t stop there. According to Marvel, other reasons your dog may be digging include:

Entertainment from boredom, or a way to burn off extra energy

An attempt to break free from a barrier

Alerting you to rodents or pests underground

A search for cooler ground underneath the surface, in an attempt to cool down when it’s warm out

Dogs also love burying their treasures, even if they don’t always remember where they hid them, according to Becker. (OK, let’s be real, that’s totally adorable.)

So, how can you help your pup find a new hobby that isn’t quite so messy? Marvel and Becker have a few helpful ideas.

“First, make sure your dog is getting plenty of exercise and mental stimulation,” Marvel told The Dodo. “They may be telling you they need more physical and mental exercise.”

Dog toys for mental stimulation include:

Snuffle mats — which can reinforce his instinct to search in a less destructive way

Puzzle toys — to keep his brain going while he’s hanging around the house

“A ‘nose work’ obedience class might not be a bad idea, either, especially for dogs with higher prey drives,” Marvel said. “They’ll learn to tune into their instincts without destroying your garden.”

But the best idea for how to stop dogs from digging? Create a designated dig spot.

“The best way to get them to stop digging where they aren't supposed to is to give them an approved dig pit, either filled with sand or dirt,” Becker suggested. “Fill it with different treasures, like a buried food puzzle or a chew. Bury toys as well. They'll learn the best treasures are in their dig pit, not your flower garden. You can also use a sandbox or a kiddie pool if needed.”

If you’re in an apartment without access to a backyard, don’t worry.

“You can create an indoor dig pit in a large laundry basket or in the bathtub,” Becker suggested. “Use layers of blankets or ripped up cereal boxes [or] packaging so they can use their paws to hunt through and dig through everything.”

If your dog is still digging where he shouldn’t, there are a few ways you can redirect your dog through positive reinforcement, according to Marvel:

Don’t leave your dog outside unsupervised. If he is, make sure he has appropriate shelter from the environment — no matter the season.

Don’t fill holes with water. This could make holes more enticing.

Don’t punish your pup after he’s been caught digging. Instead, redirect with an appropriate, high-value toy, and praise him for leaving the destructive behavior.

Watch your dog for signs of digging, such as prolonged sniffing, and then call him to you, praising him with affection and treats when he leaves the area.

While it may take a little time to get your pup used to having an approved digging area, the rest of your yard will thank you for it.

