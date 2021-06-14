How To Stop Your Cat From Bullying Your Other Cat

So you recently adopted a cat and might have noticed some tension between him and your other cats.

It almost seems like the other cats are bullying him, and you totally feel bad for putting him in this situation. (Or maybe your new cat is bullying the others!)

You really want them to all get along, so how can you put a stop to all the bad vibes?

The Dodo reached out to Amy Shojai, a certified animal behavior consultant in Texas, to find out how to stop a cat from bullying other cats in the home.

Signs of cat bullying

If your cat is bullying your other cat, Shojai told The Dodo, you might notice the following signs:

One or more cats hiding

One or more cats missing the litter box (because the bully guards the facilities or chases the other cats away)

Fearful behavior (slinking around corners of the room, ears pressed to head, crouching with tail wrapped around body, etc.)

One cat chasing another

A cat moving quickly away from a particular spot when the bully cat appears

Why do cats bully each other?

“Cats want to ‘own’ and control their surroundings,” Shojai said. “In an outdoor natural setting, cats have more space to claim important locations, as well as escape and get away from other felines. In our homes, the territory becomes limited.”

So basically, our cats are like little control freaks who really love their personal space.

You probably won’t see kittens acting this way, though. This fussy behavior doesn’t really start until the cat reaches social maturity at about 2 to 4 years old.

So, if your cats got along as kittens, it’s still possible they might butt heads when they get older. “At that time, cats that previously liked each other and got along may decide to test boundaries and establish ownership,” Shojai said.

You might also find this bullying behavior doesn’t happen until you adopt a third cat.

“Often, pairs of cats do well together, but the third kitty becomes [the] ‘odd cat out’ and gets targeted,” Shojai said. “And when a cat acts fearful, it's like a kid with a ‘kick me’ sign — that behavior perpetuates the bullying behavior.”

How to stop bullying behavior

There are a couple ways you can try to stop the cat bullying behavior from happening.

Proper introductions

The best way to stop cat bullying behavior is by preventing it from happening in the first place with proper introductions.

“Introduce cats gradually,” Shojai said. “Proper intros help tremendously.”

If you’re already past that point, you can try reintroducing your cats by following the basic steps below.

How to introduce cats properly

To introduce cats, you’ll want to keep them separated at first in different rooms of the house. This might mean the new cat gets the guest room while your resident cats roam the house like usual.

(Just make sure to outfit the room your new cat is in with lots of cat toys, a litter box and access to water and food so she’s comfortable!)

Keeping cats separated in the house allows them to familiarize themselves with each other’s scents without the risk of confrontation.

You can even try rubbing a wet towel on your new cat and giving it to the resident cats so they can get a good sense of his new smell.

If there are no signs of aggression after the first couple of days, you can try putting your new cat in a playpen in the main area. That way, the cats can get used to seeing each other without having to interact.

Keep in mind that this is supposed to be a really slow process. According to Shojai, it can sometimes take weeks or even months for cats to get used to each other. So don’t get frustrated if they don’t warm up to each other right away.

Stop physical fights quickly

If you notice there’s a physical fight happening between your two cats, it’s important to break it up so it doesn’t become a normal thing. “Never let a cat fight go on,” Shojai said. “That simply practices the behavior so that a one-time event becomes habit.”

If your cats are fighting, Shojai recommends breaking it up by placing a towel or blanket over the feuding cats. “That gives them something to claw and bite without YOU getting injured,” she added.

Give them their own space

Since cats love having their own space, it’s in your best interest to create as many cat-friendly spaces as possible in your home.

That might mean outfitting your home with a bunch of cat trees, condos or shelves; your cats will have so much space to explore they won’t remember how much they dislike each other.

You might also want plenty of litter boxes around the house (ideally, at least one for every cat), since cats tend to get pretty territorial over them.

Create good vibes

For a calmer environment in the home, cat pheromones might be able to help.

Commercial cat pheromones replicate the pheremones that come from a mother cat and help make kittens feel safe and secure. You can use them around your cats to help them chill out a bit.

Also, make sure to give each of your cats lots of attention so no one feels left out. Daily playtime can go a long way toward helping your cats feel safe and happy in their environment.

