How To Stop Aggressive Behavior In Dogs

Does your dog have some aggressive tendencies?



Whether he’s snapping, growling or displaying other signs of this scary dog behavior, it’s important that you figure out what’s going on and stop it before somebody gets hurt.



Keep in mind that in most cases, your dog will warn you he’s uncomfortable well before aggression kicks in — so it’s up to you to advocate for your dog by knowing these signs and de-escalating the situation, when possible.

Figure out why your dog’s becoming aggressive

Is the behavior taking place when a human is trying to clean his paws?

Is the behavior taking place when another dog approaches?

Is the behavior taking place when a deliveryman comes to the door?

Kinds of aggressive behavior in dogs

Signs your dog might become aggressive

Yawning

Lip licking

Showing teeth

Growling or snapping

Raised hackles

Avoiding gaze

Rigid body

Turning head away

Walking away

How to stop dog aggression