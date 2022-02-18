Cutting your dog’s nails can be a pain, especially if he gets nervous or squirmy.

So every now and then, you might end up trimming a little too far, and if you do, you’ll need to be prepared to stop your dog’s nail from bleeding. Because once it starts, it’s hard to get under control.

The Dodo spoke to Dr. Jamie Richardson, medical chief of staff at Small Door Veterinary, to find out how to stop your dog’s nail from bleeding.

Styptic powder

If you hit the quick of your dog’s nail (the pink part that contains a blood vessel) by trimming too far, the best way to get it to stop bleeding is with styptic powder.

“You can buy clotting powder from most pet stores to have on hand while trimming,” Dr. Richardson told The Dodo. “This will help to stop the bleeding quickly if you accidentally cut your dog’s nail too short.”

To use styptic powder, follow these steps:

Don’t wipe any blood off your dog’s nail before putting the powder on. The blood will help it coagulate (or turn into a more solid form).

Press a little bit of the powder onto the tip of your dog’s nail so it sticks, or dip your dog’s nail directly into the powder.

Apply pressure with a clean towel until the nail stops bleeding.

Styptic powder will usually sting a little bit when it first touches your dog’s nail, so be prepared for your pup to jump a little or pull away.

Styptic pencil

You can also try a styptic pencil for dogs, which creates less mess than the powder version does.

Here’s how to use a styptic pencil on your dog’s nails:

Wet the tip of the pencil with water.

Rub the pencil across the tip of your dog’s nail.

Press the pencil against your dog’s nail.

Similar to styptic powder, styptic pencils will also sting your pup because they contain aluminum compounds, but they work quickly, so the pain won’t last long.

Flour or cornstarch

According to Dr. Richardson, some kitchen products can be used to stop your dog’s nail from bleeding if you don’t have styptic powder on hand. “In a pinch, you can also use flour or cornstarch (although these don’t work as quickly as clotting powder),” Dr. Richardson said.

Another household product that can be used and most people have on hand is baking soda.

Here’s how to use these products to stop your dog’s nail from bleeding:

Dip your dog’s nail into the flour, cornstarch or baking soda.

Put pressure on the nail with a clean towel until it stops bleeding.

Bar of soap

Another option to help stop your dog’s nail from bleeding is scent-free, plain bar soap.

To use a bar of soap, wet the soap first so it gets slightly soft.

Press your dog’s nail into the soap until it stops bleeding.

Keep in mind, though, that like flour and cornstarch, using soap won’t be as effective as using styptic powder.

Ice

Ice constricts the blood vessels, which helps stop the bleeding and numbs your dog’s pain, similar to the way you would put ice on a twisted ankle. It may not work as quickly as a clotting powder, but it’ll still get the job done.

To use ice, just wrap an ice cube in a towel and press it against your dog’s nail.

Why do my dog’s nails bleed when I cut them?

If your dog’s nails bleed when you cut them, it means you’re hitting the nail quick.

The quick contains a nerve and supplies blood to the nail through a blood vessel, which is why it hurts when you nick it. “Dogs’ nails contain a vein down the middle, also known as the quick,” Dr. Richardson said. “If the nail is cut too short and the vein is cut, it will bleed and cause them pain.”

Styptic powder and pencils typically stop the bleeding pretty quickly. DIY remedies may take a little longer to work but usually not more than a couple of minutes.

If your dog’s nail seems to still be bleeding after more than just a few minutes of using any of the above methods, you should call your vet.

“If the nail is still bleeding after five minutes, your dog still seems to be in pain or you’re concerned at all, contact your veterinarian for advice,” Dr. Richardson said.

How to avoid hitting your dog’s nail quick

To avoid cutting your dog’s nail quick when trimming his nails, first you have to find where the quick is.

In dogs with light nails, the quick is pretty easy to see. “If your dog has white nails, it’s usually easy to see the pink vein running down the middle,” Dr. Richardson said.

Trim only the light part of the nail, above the area where you can see pink. It’s helpful to cut in thin slices, rather than one large chunk, so you can more easily control what you’re cutting.

For dogs with dark nails, finding the quick is harder. “Black nails can be a bit trickier as the vein isn’t visible,” Dr. Richardson said.

“We recommend trimming only the ‘hook’ or curved portion of the nail,” Dr. Richardson said. “This is the skinny tip of the nail, rather than the thicker, ‘meatier’ portion. Turn your dog’s paw over and observe it from the underside. This can make it easier to tell the two apart and see where it’s safe to trim.”

Next time you cut your dog’s nail a little too short, don’t panic. With these tips (and some styptic powder), you can stop the bleeding with no problem.

