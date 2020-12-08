How To Show Your Dog You're Thankful For Him

Dogs are the real MVPs this year 🏆

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 12/8/2020

how to show your dog you love him

’Tis the season for showing those we love just how thankful we are for them.

And your dog probably deserves the most gratitude out of everyone.

Your dog has been there for you through the ups and downs of 2020 — what a freaking year! — and he’s been there with his usual reassuring, happy grin on his face.

So now is the perfect time to show your pup just how special he is and how thankful you are for all his wonderfulness.

A dog bonus? They don’t need much to feel fully appreciated. Most of the time, just your snuggles and pets will do.

That, of course, is true love.

Go on some extra-long walks (and let him sniff EVERYTHING!)

If there’s one thing your dog loves, it’s the ‘W’ word. To show your pup you’re extra thankful for him this season, strap on his favorite harness, put on his favorite coat and take him out on a nice, long walk.

But not just any walk. For this one, let him take his sweet, sweet time exploring and sniffing EVERYTHING! Refrain from pulling him away from that one bush, and just let him have the time of his life.

Settle in for some much-needed cuddle time

There’s nothing like cuddles to make your pup feel special. Grab your favorite cozy blanket, throw on a feel-good movie and get your snuggle on. 
 

Get him a brand-new bed

Probably the second most popular place for your dog — after your lap — is his bed. If your pup’s bed is a little raggedy from all that digging, it might be time to show him you love him by getting him the cuddliest upgrade.

Stock up on his favorite toys and treat

Whether your pup loves peanut butter, tennis balls or just your classic dog biscuit, make sure you have plenty on hand to shower him with presents.

Like these Purina Busy Bones for $9.99 from Target.

Give him all the scratches

Of course you already give your pup all the pets, but while you’re super focused on showing him how grateful you are for his constant positivity, go ahead and give him even more behind-the-ears scratches than usual. 

When life gets weird, your dog is the one you go to help you feel happy and normal again. With just these little extra displays of affection, you’ll be able to show your dog just how thankful you are for him. And it’ll make you feel good, too! 

Product placement paid for by Purina.

The Best Gifts For Foodie Dogs (And Their Parents)

The Best Gifts For Foodie Dogs (And Their Parents)

Shop at Walmart
Sacré Blue! Berry Pie Dog Toy

Sacré Blue! Berry Pie Dog Toy

Walmart
$10
Shop at Wild One
Personalized Emoji Bowl

Personalized Emoji Bowl

Wild One
$25
Shop at Chewy
Greenies Gingerbread Dental Treats

Greenies Gingerbread Dental Treats

Chewy
$9
Shop at Etsy
Hanukkah Dog Treat Assortment

Hanukkah Dog Treat Assortment

Etsy
$7
Shop at Food 52
Modern Pet Bowl Stand

Modern Pet Bowl Stand

Food 52
$35
Shop at Amazon
Gourmet Holiday Dog Cookies

Gourmet Holiday Dog Cookies

Amazon
$25
Shop at Amazon
Puppy Scoops Ice Cream Mix for Dogs

Puppy Scoops Ice Cream Mix for Dogs

Amazon
$9
onsale!
Shop at Wild One
Pure Sweet Potato Treats

Pure Sweet Potato Treats

Wild One
$15
$18
Shop at Amazon
Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites

Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites

Amazon
$26
Shop at Chewy
Zuke's Mini Naturals Tree Treats

Zuke's Mini Naturals Tree Treats

Chewy
$7
Shop at Anthropologie
Dog-a-Day Juice Glass

Dog-a-Day Juice Glass

Anthropologie
$12
Shop at Nordstrom
Lick Croix Barkling Water Plush Dog Toy

Lick Croix Barkling Water Plush Dog Toy

Nordstrom
$16
Shop at Max-Bone
Restore Meal Topper

Restore Meal Topper

Max-Bone
$30
Shop at Amazon
Dog Treat Baking Pans And Ice Cube Molds

Dog Treat Baking Pans And Ice Cube Molds

Amazon
$11
onsale!
Shop at Chewy
Blue Buffalo Holiday Santa Snacks

Blue Buffalo Holiday Santa Snacks

Chewy
$5
$6
Shop at Uncommon Goods
Dog Breed Serving Board

Dog Breed Serving Board

Uncommon Goods
$45
Shop at Uncommon Goods
French Macaron Dog Treats

French Macaron Dog Treats

Uncommon Goods
$24
Shop at Amazon
Woof Treat Jar

Woof Treat Jar

Amazon
$33
Shop at Wild One
Organic Baked Treat Kit

Organic Baked Treat Kit

Wild One
$23
Shop at Uncommon Goods
Dog Magnetic Bottle Opener

Dog Magnetic Bottle Opener

Uncommon Goods
$15
Shop at Chewy
Whimzees Holiday Dental Treats

Whimzees Holiday Dental Treats

Chewy
$15
Shop at Amazon
Gingerbread Cookie Dog Biscuits

Gingerbread Cookie Dog Biscuits

Amazon
$11
Shop at Goodboy
Goodboy Gut Check Supplement Duo

Goodboy Gut Check Supplement Duo

Goodboy
$63
Shop at Anthropologie
Furry Friends Serving Platter

Furry Friends Serving Platter

Anthropologie
$48
Shop at Max-Bone
Wellness Meal Topper

Wellness Meal Topper

Max-Bone
$30
Shop at Amazon
DreamBone Holiday Variety Pack

DreamBone Holiday Variety Pack

Amazon
$10
Shop at Chewy
Personalized Dog Dinner Mat

Personalized Dog Dinner Mat

Chewy
$45
Shop at Uncommon Goods
Bad Dog Diner Mugs

Bad Dog Diner Mugs

Uncommon Goods
$35
Shop at Amazon
Fruitables Pumpkin Treats

Fruitables Pumpkin Treats

Amazon
$10
Shop at Max-Bone
Coconut Honey Treats

Coconut Honey Treats

Max-Bone
$17
Shop at Amazon
Buddy Biscuits Crunchy Dog Treats

Buddy Biscuits Crunchy Dog Treats

Amazon
$7