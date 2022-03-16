Here’s How To Puppy-Proof Your House

Puppies are extremely curious and get into lots of mischief, which can be a problem if you have anything dangerous that’s in your puppy’s reach.

So before you bring your new puppy home for the first time, it’s important to learn how to puppy-proof your house to make sure there’s nothing that can hurt him.

To help you out, The Dodo put together this puppy-proofing checklist of everything you need to know to get your house ready for your new dog.

How to puppy-proof inside your home

Follow these tips to keep your puppy safe in your house.

Make sure your rental is pet-friendly

If you rent, double-check with your landlord that your apartment or house is pet-friendly before adopting your new dog. You should also ask if there are any breed or size restrictions since apartments often don’t allow certain types of dogs. One reason why dogs end up in shelters is because people aren’t aware of the pet rules where they live, so it’s super important to make sure you know yours.

There are some state laws that make exceptions for service and emotional support dogs, so be sure to check those out if you have one.

Give your puppy his own space

When you first bring your new puppy home, he might feel overwhelmed by all the new sights and smells. Crate training your puppy helps him feel comfortable and safe in his new environment since he’ll have a space that’s just his. You can also block off a small room with a gate or use a dog play pen to give your puppy his own space.

“It is important to realize that … they will be in stress and shock the first few days,” Russell Hartstein, a trainer and founder of Fun Paw Care in Los Angeles, told The Dodo. “Allow them quiet time to decompress and offer them a safe, quiet environment.”

Try this crate that earned The Dodo’s Paw of Approval from Diggs for $375

When you first bring your puppy home and start crate training, he’ll need time to get used to his crate (you should never force him inside). Keep the door open and give him treats so he starts to think of it as a fun place to be.

Hide electrical cords

It can be really dangerous if your puppy chews on electrical cords or extension cords, so be sure to tuck them away where he can’t reach them. You can also try cord covers (like these) to hide them.

Cover your trash

Cover your trash cans so your pup can’t get into them and eat things that could make him sick (or drag trash all over your house). You should also consider getting a dog-proof garbage can. (We reviewed the Simplehuman trash can and gave it our Paw of Approval.)

Try the Simplehuman dog-proof garbage can from Amazon for $74.94

Keep poisonous foods, medications and products out of reach

Make sure all human foods are out of your dog’s reach since some foods are poisonous to dogs (and many foods can be harmful if he eats too much of them). It’s also super important to put away anything else that could be poisonous to your dog, like human medications, toiletries and cleaning products.

Throw away poisonous plants

You’ll want to get rid of any plants that are poisonous to your puppy. Many plants can be poisonous to dogs — and even if they’re not toxic, they can still give your pup an upset stomach since he’s not used to eating them.

If you like having plants in your home, there are plenty of plants that are safe for dogs to choose from.

Like this money tree plant from plants.com for $64.99

Cover sharp edges

Cover any sharp edges of tables, chairs or counters (or anything else you can think of) that can hurt your puppy if he runs into them or if he chews on them.

Put away objects that could be choking hazards

Don’t leave any small objects out that your puppy could choke on, like necklaces or hair bands. He might think they’re toys and try to chew on them.

Get child safety locks

Child safety locks are a great way to keep your puppy out of places he shouldn’t be snooping, like cabinets and drawers.

Try these cabinet and drawer latches from Walmart for $3.57

How to puppy-proof outside your home

Not only do you need to puppy-proof the inside of your house, but you’ll have to make sure the outside is safe for your puppy, too.

Check your fence

If you have a fence, make sure it’s sturdy and there are no spaces that your dog can crawl through. The fence should also be tall enough that your dog can’t jump over it.

If you don’t have a fence, keep your puppy on a leash when he’s outside. You can also try a staked leash that goes in your yard, like this one, so you can hang out with your puppy outside hands-free.

Get rid of poisonous outdoor plants

There are plenty of outdoor plants that can be poisonous to dogs, such as azaleas, tulips and hydrangeas. If you have any in your yard, be sure to get rid of them before your puppy comes home, and avoid using pesticides or fertilizers that are poisonous to dogs.

Put a fence around your pool

If you have a pool, you shouldn’t use a pool cover because they can actually be dangerous. If your dog falls on it, he could get tangled in it or stuck underneath.

“A fence around the pool avoids your dog accidentally entering the pool without supervision,” Dr. Cristina Bustamante, an associate veterinarian with Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Florida, told The Dodo.

Putting a fence around your pool is a great way to keep your puppy out of the water. You can also get a pool alarm to let you know when he gets close to the water.

Try this pool fence from Lowes for $99.31

And this pool alarm from Amazon for $199.99

How to get a puppy to stop chewing on everything

Puppies usually like to chew on things because they’re teething, which starts when they’re around 3 to 4 months old. Most puppies are done teething by the time they’re around 8 months old, but the teething timeline can vary.

“If the biting is due to teething, the behavior should subside once their adult teeth have all come in, [which is] usually by 1 year for most breeds,” Dr. Crista Coppola, Ph.D., a certified dog behaviorist at Senior Tail Waggers, told The Dodo.

You probably won’t be able to prevent your puppy from chewing on at least a few of your things, but there are some things you can do to help minimize the damage.

One solution is to give him lots of chew toys, like this KONG puppy teething stick, so he can get out his chewing in a more constructive way. Try not to give your puppy anything too hard to chew, though, (like ice cubes or sticks) because you don’t want him to fracture any teeth.

You can also try frozen treats or toys, like this Nylabone dog chew, that will soothe your puppy’s gums.

Putting your puppy in his crate when you’re not home will also help prevent him from chewing on things he shouldn’t.

Don’t yell at your puppy for chewing on things. Instead, praise him for chewing on his toys. “The behavior will start to subside with training and other positively reinforced ‘requests’ for play and attention,” Dr. Coppola said.

Make sure your puppy gets enough exercise to tire him out so he won’t be looking for other ways to entertain himself (like chewing your shoes).

It may seem like a lot of work to get your house ready for your new pup, but puppy-proofing is super important to make sure he’ll be safe in his new home.

